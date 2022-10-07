The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — Brandon Meng scored four touchdowns as St. Clair defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 68-6 in a homecoming football game Friday.
Meng scored on two rushes, one reception and a punt return. He finished with 15 yards on 11 carries.
Simon Morgan caught two touchdown passes from Jake Sizer, who also had a rushing touchdown.
Eli Kruse and Chayton Frank also had rushing touchdowns for the Spartans, who had 263 yards rushing as a team.
WEM scored its touchdown on a 76-yard pass to Evan Lange-Wenker.
St. Clair/Loyola (6-0), ranked No. 10 in Class AA, plays at Medford on Thursday.
Waseca 81, New Ulm 36: Oliver O’Brien had three touchdowns rushing and three passing as Waseca set a team record for points in the road victory.
Waseca had 595 yards of offense, with 438 yards rushing.
Christian Rodriguez rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
Carter Ellis made eight tackles, with a sack and interception. Max Neaves had six tackles and blocked a punt.
Waseca (5-1) hosts Worthington on Thursday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20, Cleveland 0: Ryder Thissen rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ victory.
Karson Lindsay completed 8 of 13 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown to Ryan Kronbach.
Volleyball
Rochester Mayo 3, Mankato West 0: Gabi Peterson made 10 kills in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference loss at home.
Scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-21.
Brooklyn Geerdes made 13 assists, and Allison Banse had 13 digs.
West (8-13) plays Tuesday at Owatonna.
Madelia 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 2: Ashley Sorenson made 33 assists as Madelia won the Valley match.
Scores were 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Brooke Lensing made 18 kills, and Jada Taylor had 18 digs.
Madelia (13-13, 5-2) plays at Cleveland on Tuesday.
