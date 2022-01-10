The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — Brooklin Hinze scored 25 points as St. Clair defeated Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 62-52 in a Valley Conference girls basketball game Monday.
Kayli Hinze added 17 points, and Steph Cink scored 15.
Olivia Harazin scored 17 points, and Lauren Cooper added 16 points for LCWM.
St. Clair (7-4, 5-1 in Valley) plays at Tri-City United on Tuesday. LCWM (9-1, 5-1) hosts Martin County West on Thursday.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 72, Madelia 31: Victoria Hemmingson scored 11 points in Madelia’s Valley Conference loss.
Nicollet 79, Alden-Conger 40: Hayley Selby had 15 points and 17 rebounds in the Raiders’ Valley road win.
Shannon Soost had 12 points and six rebounds, Marah Hulke had 12 points and five assists, Josi Hansen had 12 points and five steals, and Brooklyn Bode had 11 points and three steals.
Cearra Grunzke had 15 points for Alden-Conger.
Nicollet (6-6) plays Thursday at home against St. Clair.
Sibley East 47, Mankato Loyola 35: Sammy Kann had 14 points and six steals in the Crusaders’ nonconference loss at home.
Maddie Huiras added six points and 12 rebounds for Loyola (3-5).
Sibley East was led by Lauren Bauer with 14 points.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 75, St. James Area 56: Abbie Riederer had 21 points and six steals in the Chargers’ nonconference win.
Kaylee Hunter scored 16 points, and Mia Johnson scored 12. Sam Dalueg and Ella Schlei each had nine rebounds.
Taylor Sodeman scored 18 for the Saints.
MVL (9-2) plays Sleepy Eye on Tuesday.
Maple River 79, United South Central 20: Claire McGregor had 24 points, 10 assists and six steals as the Eagles prevailed in a Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
Lexi Thomas scored 24 points, making six 3-pointers. Ryann Klammer had 16 points, five assists and seven steals.
Maple River (7-4, 4-2) plays Friday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
St. Peter 62, Belle Plaine 42: Rhyann Holmgren scored 20 points in the Saints’ nonconference win at Belle Plaine.
Annika Southworth had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Josie Wiebusch had five assists. Lilly Ruffin had eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
St. Peter (12-1) plays at New Ulm on Thursday
Boys basketball
Maple River 80, United South Central 44: Mason Schirmer scored 16 points in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference win at Wells.
Lucas Doering had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Mason Frank had 11 points and four steals.
Colton Quade led USC with 13 points.
Maple River (9-1, 5-0 in Gopher) plays Friday at home against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Tri-City United 69, Nicollet 43: Connor Martens had 20 points and five rebounds as Nicollet dropped a nonconference game at Montgomery.
Jeffrey Volby had 12 points, and Ed Carleton had five points and 11 rebounds.
Nicollet (4-6) plays at lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Tuesday.
