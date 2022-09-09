The Free Press
MANKATO — Jake Sizer ran for two touchdowns to lead St. Clair/Loyola to a 24-8 victory over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in a homecoming football game Friday at the Loyola field.
Brandon Meng, who rushed for 180 yards, added a 7-yard touchdown run, and Simon Morgan kicked a 35-yard field goal.
JWP scored on a 15-yard pass from Karson Lindsay to Ryan Kronbach.
The Spartans (2-0) play at Mayer Lutheran on Saturday, Sept. 17. JWP (0-2) hosts New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Friday.
Marshall 8, Waseca 7: Christian Rodriguez scored Waseca’s only touchdown on a 24-yard run in the home loss to Marshall.
Max Neaves kicked the PAT.
Marshall scored the winning touchdown and two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter. Marshall had just 188 yards of offense.
Waseca quarterback Ollie O’Brien rushed for 112 yards.
Nate Engel-Mueller led the Waseca defense with nine tackles, and Payton Garza made six tackles and two sacks.
Blue Earth Area 51, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 12: Ashton Lloyd rushed for one touchdown and passed for three as the Bucs won at Blue Earth.
BEA had 316 yards rushing. Parker Meyers had 10 yards and one touchdown rushing. Jack Norman caught two touchdown passes that covered 80 yards.
Jack Goerenger had a rushing touchdown, and Drew Dahl caught a scoring pass from Nathan Sickler for LCWM.
Girls tennis
Mankato West 5, Mankato East/Loyola 2: The Scarlets won three of four singles matches to claim the Big Nine Conference victory.
McKenna Schreiber (6-0, 6-0), Riley Lowe (7-5, 6-1) and Emily Kodet (6-4, 6-0) won singles matches for the Scarlets, while the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Betters and Renn Corley won 6-4, 6-4, and the No. 2 team of Julia Ulman and Delaney Giesen won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
For the Cougars, Sam Williams won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, and Maddy Riebel and Baylee Knott won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Cross country
Faribault Invitational: Isaiah Anderson finished third, as did Mankato East, at the 15-team boys meet at Faribault.
Lakeville North was the team champion with 22 points, led by Andrew Casey with a first-place time of 15:38.18.
East scored 67 points, with Anderson finishing in 16:03.72. Luke Scholtes finished 12th in 16:51.18, followed by Nicholas Brauer in 14th at 16:55.18, Evan MacLean in 16th at 17:05.71, and Joseph Foley in 22nd in 17:22.02.
Mankato West placed eighth at 204, led by Ephraim Staley in 28th in 17:30.50. Ethan Cox placed 34th in 17:44.66, and Landon Dimler was 38th in 17:51.34. Ian Risto finished 49th in 18:14.32, and Ian Kim took 55th in 18:18.55.
Landree Quint took sixth place in 19:44.80, helping West to a third-place finish with 118 points in the 13-team girls meet.
Stillwater Area took first with 55 points. Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo was the individual winner in 19:19.09.
Other West runners were Nicole Swanson in 12th (20:37.73), Chloe Aanenson in 14th (20:49.02), Hannah James in 36th (21:28.33) and Ryleigh Quint in 52nd (22:17.93).
East finished fourth with 119 points, with Lauren Henkels in seventh at 20:00 and Addie Peed in ninth at 20:24. Autumn Seiwert placed 33rd in 21:27.07, Emmy Schulz took 34th in 21:27.16, and Kaia Austin was 39th in 21:33.18.
