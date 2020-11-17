The Free Press
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA — The fifth-seeded St. Clair/Loyola football team beat fourth-seeded Norwood Young America 34-24 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals Tuesday.
Logan Marzinske finished with 14 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans. Logan Carlson carried 20 times for 111 yards and also added 112 yards passing. Mason Ward had a receiving touchdown.
The Spartans are scheduled to play at Blue Earth Area in the section semifinals Saturday.
New Ulm Cathedral 28, Cleveland 6: Sam Knowles led the Greyhounds with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Cathedral won the Section 2A home game.
Noah Wilmes added 51 rushing yards and a score for the Greyhounds.
Cleveland quarterback Alex McCabe went 10 of 26 with 103 yards and a touchdown.
The Greyhounds (3-3) are scheduled to play Minnesota Valley Lutheran in the semifinals Saturday.
Maple River 20, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Cooper Ochsendorf rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles opened Section 2AA play with a victory at Mapleton.
Boden Simon finished with 85 yards and a touchdown for Maple River.
The Eagles (5-2) are scheduled to play Saturday at Medford in the semifinals.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 62, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12: Dominic Henrichs rushed for 201 yards and five touchdowns as top-seeded GFW eliminated WEM in Section 2A.
For WEM, Domanik Paulson carried 10 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Waseca 57, Pine Island 14: Ryan Dufault led the Bluejays with 162 yards rushing and six totals touchdowns as the Bluejays won the Section 1AAA semifinal.
Kyreese Willingham had two receiving touchdowns for Waseca. Tave Ball and Kyle Ahlschlager each added rushing touchdowns.
Waseca is scheduled to host the Section 1AAA championship Saturday against Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
Volleyball
Hutchinson 3, Mankato West 0: Grace Banse finished with seven kills for the Scarlets in a 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 nonconference road loss.
Mattea Burmeister finished with six kills, while Genesis Jackson had 22 assists. Abbi Stierlen added 18 digs.
West (7-3) plays at Mankato East on Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Toryn Richards and Kylie Pittmann each finished with 16 kills for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference road win.
Scores were 25-8, 25-10, 25-6.
Ellie Ready finished with 30 assists, while Autumn Taylor and Allison Rients each had nine digs.
WEM (10-0) is scheduled to play Friday at Blooming Prairie.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Martin County West 1: Lakesha Carter made 25 kills for the Knights in a Valley Conference home victory.
Scores were 25-18, 25-17, 29-31, 25-15.
Lilli Graupman and Lauren Kuebler each finished with 14 digs for LCWM.
The Knights (6-5) are scheduled to host Madelia on Thursday.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Sam Dalueg led the Chargers with 14 assists and 13 digs in a 25-12, 25-15, 20-25, 25-8 Tomahawk Conference home loss.
Lili Mohror added 10 kills for MVL.
The Chargers (3-8) are scheduled to play Thursday at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.
Nicollet 3, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 1: Hayley Selby led the Raiders with 19 kills in 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15 at Northrop.
Marah Hulke finished with 25 assists for the Raiders, while Selby added 12 digs.
