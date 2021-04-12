The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — Colby Amundson’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled St. Clair to a 14-13 victory over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in a Valley Conference baseball game Monday.
Amundson was 3 for 4 with five RBIs, and Logan Marzinske had three hits and two walks, scoring five runs.
Joey Nicolai was the winning pitcher in relief.
St. Clair (1-0) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 11, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0, 5 innings: Caleb Carlovsky was the winning pitcher, and he had three hits and three RBIs as the Chargers won the Tomahawk game at Fairfax.
Josh Giefer and Kaiden Hammerschmidt each had two hits, and Leyton Brau added a two-run double.
Carlovsky allowed one hit in four innings.
MVL (2-0) hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Thursday.
Sibley East 15, Tri-City United 5, 5 innings: All the runs were unearned in the Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.
Sibley East scored six runs in the first inning and nine runs in the fifth inning. Aaron Flieth and Ryan Weber each had two hits, and Hunter Stearns was the winning pitcher.
Brody Rud had TCU’s only hit.
TCU (0-1) plays at Belle Plaine on Thursday. Sibley East (2-0) plays at Le Sueur-Henderson on Thursday.
Maple River 21, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4, 5 innings: Lucas Doering struck out 13 batters in four innings to help the Eagles win the Gopher Conference game at Waterville.
Boden Simon went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Max Nelson reached base all five times with three hits and two walks, and he drove in three runs.
Maple River (1-0) hosts Waseca on Tuesday.
United South Central 10, Blooming Prairie 4: Bryce Sonnek was 2 for 4 with three RBIs as the Rebels opened the season with a Gopher road win.
Jackson Spizzirri had a double and scored three runs. Ian Crawford was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing one hit with four strikeouts in two innings.
USC hosts Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday at Wells.
Softball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 18, Blue Earth Area 1, 5 innings: Olivia Harazin hit a three-run homer as the Knights won the nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Jacie Schultz pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Schultz, Ella Voges and Avery Voges each had multiple hits.
LCWM (1-0) plays at Martin County West on Tuesday.
Track and field
River Valley meet: Loyola/Cleveland’s Aidan Gravelle won three events at the meet, which was held at Sleepy Eye.
Gravelle won the 100-meter wheelchair division in 19.60 seconds, 200 wheelchair division in 33.50 and 1,600 wheelchair division in 5:23.40.
Simon Morgan won the 110 high hurdles in 18.59 and 200 dash in 25.66. The 4x400 relay team of Logan Carlson, Urban Casteel, Joe Huisken and Tyler Erickson took first in 4:00.66.
In the girls meet, Lauren Yenish won the 100 hurdles in 19.30 and 300 hurdles in 56.36.
Team scores were not available.
