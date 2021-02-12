The Free Press
JANESVILLE — Conner Andree finished with 46 points as St. Clair defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 92-26 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Andree’s 46 points is believed to be a school record. He was 16 of 18, including 8 of 9 from 3-point range, and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line.
Landon Dimler led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
The Cyclones (7-1) play Tuesday at Cleveland.
Waseca 83, Fairmont 46: Ryan Dufault led the Bluejays with 21 points in a Big South Conference home victory.
Kyreese Willingham finished with 18 points, while Andrew Morgan had eight points and 13 rebounds. Matt Seberson added 12 points.
Waseca (8-0) plays at New Ulm Tuesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 51, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 35: Drew Dahl finished with 16 points for the Knights in a Valley Conference home win.
Zack Wells added 12 points for LCWM.
The Knights (3-7) host Blue Earth Area on Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44, Blooming Prairie 38: Brady Nutter had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference road game.
Ethan Bartelt added 10 points.
WEM (3-4) plays at Hayfield on Friday.
Blue Earth Area 69, St. James Area 54: Cameron Anderson had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Bucs won the Big South Conference game.
Ashton Lloyd added 15 points, Austin Thiefoldt added 12 points, and Braden Gudahl had 11 points for the Bucs.
Steven Balbueno led the Saints with 14 points, while Hayden Jones had 12 and Connor Jones had 10.
St. Peter 81, New Ulm 71: Bennett Olson scored 16 points to lead St. Peter to the Big South road victory.
Isaiah Miller scored 26 points for New Ulm, and Charlie Osborne added 19 points.
Girls basketball
Blooming Prairie 43, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42: Megan Oswald scored 25 to lead Blooming Prairie to the Gopher Conference win at Waterville.
Brielle Bartelt led the Bucs with 12 points.
WEM (6-2, 5-1 in Gopher) plays at home Tuesday against Waseca.
Hayfield 60, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 50: Sophie Stork had 22 points and 13 rebounds, but the Panthers lost the Gopher game to Hayfield.
NRHEG Led 27-26 at halftime.
Sidney Schultz added nine points, five rebounds and five assists for NRHEG.
The Panthers (3-6) play Tuesday against Blue Earth Area.
Sleepy Eye 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59: Abbie Riederer had 22 points and six steals for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference road loss.
Kaylee Hunter scored 15 for MVL.
The Chargers (7-2) play Tuesday at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.
Bethlehem Academy 66, United South Central 53: Izzy O’Rourke finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Rebels in a loss at Wells.
USC (1-6) plays Monday at Martin County West.
Hockey
Mankato West boys 3, Northfield 0: Caleb Cross made 26 saves as the Scarlets earned the Big Nine Conference shutout at All Seasons Arena.
Owen Essay, Wyant Fowlds and Gavin Brunmeier scored the West goals.
West (7-1-1) plays at Austin on Friday.
