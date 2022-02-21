The Free Press
ST. JAMES — Hayden Jones scored 33 points as St. James Area defeated Madelia 70-69 in a nonconference boys basketball game Monday.
Jones was 13 of 14 at the free-throw line.
Alex Streseman added 13 points and Steven Balbueno scored 10 points for the Saints, who rallied from a double-digit deficit in the final 5 minutes.
JaSean Glover scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Madelia, and Blake Altenburg added 24 points, making seven 3-pointers. Josiah Demaris scored 11, and Isaac Bergeman had 11 rebounds.
St James Area (11-14) plays at Nicollet on Tuesday in the final regular-season game. Madelia (11-12) hosts St. Clair on Tuesday
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 78, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 42: Daxter Lee scored 40 points, making 10 3-pointers, as the Panthers won a Gopher Conference home game.
Landon Dimler scored 23 points in JWP’s Gopher Conference loss at New Richland.
JWP (11-11, 7-8) hosts a nonconference game against Mankato Loyola on Tuesday.
United South Central 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55: Zale Bushlack had 19 points, four steals and four blocked shots as the Rebels claimed a nonconference victory at New Ulm.
Taybor Conley added 16 points and seven rebounds.
For MVL, Cole Thompson had 18 points and four assists, and Ben Halvorson added 10 points.
USC (10-13) hosts LeRoy-Ostrander on Tuesday. MVL (5-19) hosts Martin County West on Friday.
Girls basketball
Tri-City United 61: Mankato Loyola 21: Gabby Bemmels scored nine points for the Crusaders in a nonconference loss at Montgomery.
Loyola (9-11) opens the Section 2A playoffs on Thursday at Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 70: Olivia Harazin scored 28 points in the Knights’ nonconference loss at Sleepy Eye.
Lauren Cooper scored 20 points, and Katelin Flack added 15 points.
LCWM (21-4) plays at home against Maple River on Thursday.
Adapted floor hockey
Owatonna 10, Mankato 5: Cordelia Emery and Hailie Johnson both scored their first two career goals in Mankato’s loss at Franklin Elementary.
Shanti Esters added her eighth goal of the season and also had two assists.
Mankato (0-7) concludes the regular season Wednesday against South Suburban at Bloomington.
