MANKATO — Dylan Kopesky went 2 for 2 with a two-run double for Mankato East in a 5-4 nonconference baseball loss to St. Peter on Friday at Wolverton Field.
Alex Hennis went 2 for 4 with an RBI for East, and Nicholas Werk went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.
Cael Willaert allowed just one earned run over four innings in relief.
Mankato Loyola 7, Le Sueur-Henderson 4: Jake Sizer had three RBIs, and he was the winning pitcher in relief as the Crusaders claimed a nonconference win at ISG Field.
Lawson Godfrey was 2 for 4 with a triple, and T.J. O’Malley scored three runs.
For LSH, Brayton Hoffman was 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Fairmont 13, Maple River 3, 6 innings: Maple River’s Landon Fox, Braxton Simon, Jax Boening and Aidan Sindelir each had a hit in the nonconference game at Fairmont.
Asher Krengel took the loss, allowing four earned runs in three innings.
Maple River (2-1) plays Saturday against Belle Plaine at ISG Field.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Blue Earth Area 0: Drew Dahl tossed a four-hit shutout for the Knights in the nonconference victory at Blue Earth Area.
Jack Brockmann went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for LCWM, and Dahl added a hit and an RBI.
The Knights host Medford Monday.
Softball
Mankato West 10, Rochester John Marshall 0, 6 innings: Brooklyn Geerdes pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Scarlets won a Big Nine game at the West field.
Carlee Emery hit a two-run homer, and Maddie Bode had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ashley Hamerski had two hits and an RBI.
West (4-0) plays at Mankato East on Tuesday.
Mankato East 7, Rochester Century 1: Sydney Jacobs drove in three runs as the Cougars won the Big Nine game at Rochester.
Kylinn Stangl had two hits, while Hailey Petzel, Destiny Reasner, Madeline Beatty and Tiegen Richards each had an RBI.
Petzel pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 5, Jackson County Central 1: Avery Voges had two hits, including a home run, in the Knights’ nonconference win at Lake Crystal.
Pitchers Nettie Parsons and Voges combined for 13 strikeouts.
LCWM (2-0) plays at Cleveland on Tuesday.
Martin County West 9, Madelia 7: Emma Coil had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Madelia in the Valley Conference home loss.
Kellie Koberoski had two hits, Corban Tatro drove in two runs, and Makayla Sorenson had an RBI.
Golf
Mankato West boys 331, New Ulm 392: West’s Julian Bhardwaj was the medalist with a 78 at Mankato Golf Club.
Landon Pedersen shot 80, with Zach Chelstrom at 85 and Finnley Brewer at 88.
West plays Monday at Faribault.
Boys tennis
Mankato East 5, Red Wing 2: The No. 2 doubles team of Alex Morgan and Nolan Wendland won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to highlight the Cougars’ Big Nine win at Red Wing.
Kaleb Kim and Guillaume Bibbee won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and David Reynolds and Zach Asfaw won 6-3, 7-5.
East’s Madden Vanderwerf (6-3, 6-4) and Quinn Kelly (7-5, 6-4) also won singles matches.
