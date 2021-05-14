The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Peyton Stevermer went 4 for 5 with four runs scored as Mankato East beat Rochester Mayo 14-3 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Friday.
Destiny Reasner and Taylor Swalve each finished with three RBIs and Madison Mangulis had two RBIs. Mangulis also got the win.
The Cougars (13-3) play Monday at Hutchinson.
Madelia 1, United South Central 0: Corban Tatro tossed a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts for the Blackhawks to get the nonconference home victory.
Abby Jacobs went 1 for 3 with the game’s lone RBI in the bottom of the sixth.
The Blackhawks (8-6, 2-4) host Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman Monday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 8, Kenyon-Wanamingo 2: Autumn Taylor went 3 for 3 with four runs scored for the Bucs in the Gopher Conference home victory.
Lindsay Condon hit a two-run homer for WEM, while Ellie Ready also had two RBIs.
The Bucs (12-3) host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Monday.
Martin County West 5, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Alyssa Ulrich went 2 for 4 for the Chargers in the nonconference home loss.
The Chargers had six hits in the game.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 9, Maple River 2: Olivia Pfeffer went 2 for 2 for the Eagles in the nonconference home win.
Claire McGregor was 1 for 2 with two RBIs for Maple River.
The Eagles (7-7) play Monday at Blooming Prairie.
Nicollet 11, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 0, 6 innings: Marah Hulke starred in the circle and at the plate as the Raiders got the Valley Conference win at Truman.
Hulke tossed a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts to get the win, and also went 3 for 3 with two homers and three RBIs.
Leah Bode went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs. Brook Gohr and Brooklyn Bode each had two hits.
Baseball
Madelia 7, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 4: Carter Florez tossed a complete game for the Blackhawks in the nonconference road win.
Florez also went 1 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, while Elijah McCabe and Kaden Johnson each went 2 for 3.
The Blackhawks (6-11) host Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey Thursday.
