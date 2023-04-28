MANKATO — Mason Stoffel was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored as Mankato Loyola defeated Cleveland 14-1 in five innings in a Valley Conference baseball game Friday at the Loyola field.
Stoffel struck out six in three innings, combining with Lawson Godfrey on a two-hitter.
Christian Theuninck was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Loyola (4-1) plays Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
Softball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7, Martin County West 0: Gillian Hanson, Ella Voges and Olivia Harazin each hit a home run as the Knights won the Valley Conference road game.
Voges and Harazin both had three hits.
Nettie Parsons pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
St. Peter 5, Hutchinson 1: Rhyan Holmgren had a two-run homer to lead the Saints to a nonconference win at Hutchinson.
Kali Erickson gave up one run on three hits with a walk and five strikeouts in six innings. Maddie Kamm was 2 for 3 with a double.
Track and field
Hamline Elite: Mankato East's 4x800-meter relay team took first place and set a team record at the Hamline Elite meet.
Evan McLean, Jackson Henkels, Isaiah Anderson and Nick Brauer won in 8:02.87. Anderson also placed 14th in the 3,200 run in 9:29.23.
Mankato West's Jalen Smith placed ninth in the 100 dash in 11.24.
Waseca's 4x200 relay team of Damarius Russell, Kaeden Johnson, Christian Rodriguez and Kyle Ahlschlager finished second in 1:30.16.
In the girls meet, Rylie Hansen of East took second in the long jump at 17-feet-7 3/4 and fourth in the pole vault at 11-3.
West's 4x200 relay team of Jaelyn Doss, Zoey Hermel, Ruby Marble and Avery Schmitz placed fifth in 1:45.73. Marble took sixth in the 200 dash in 26.02.
New Ulm Invitational: Simon Morgan won the 110-meter hurdles in 18.87 seconds to highlight Mankato Loyola/Cleveland's performance at New Ulm on Thursday.
Carter Zimmerman placed third in the 1,600 run in 5:29.
In the girls meet, Maddie Huiras was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (17.67), and Kylie Kolars took second in the high jump at 5-feet-0.
The 4x200 relay team of Lauren Yenish, Enara Aguririano, Kolars and Huiras placed second in 1:59.54.
Golf
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Invitational: The Bulldogs had both medalists in the meet at Prairie Ridge Golf Course.
Logan Thell shot 38 to win the boys meet, with teammates Steven Dimmel, Carter Miller and Ryan Kronback tied for second at 43.
In the girls meet, JWP's Hope Dimmel tied for first at 52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.