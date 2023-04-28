Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Dakota and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. .Rivers have crested and are falling. The light precipitation expected this weekend should have little or no impact on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 801.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 PM CDT Friday was 801.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 798.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 801.4 feet on 04/26/2018. &&