MANKATO — Bri Stoltzman finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Mankato West girls basketball team in a 63-52 Big Nine Conference win over Owatonna Thursday.
Lani Schoper also scored 18 for the Scarlets, while Annika Younge had eight points and seven rebounds.
West (2-0) will host Austin Saturday.
Rochester Mayo 68, Mankato East 34: Mackenzie Schweim finished with 12 points in East’s Big Nine home loss.
The Cougars (2-1) host Faribault Tuesday.
Swimming
Rochester Century 94, Mankato East/Loyola 88: Dave Wedzina and Logan Gustafson each won three events in a Big Nine Conference virtual meet.
Wedzina won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.59, and Gustafson took first in the 100 backstroke in 59.66. Cole Javens took first in diving at 181.85 points.
Jordan Hogue, Wedzina, Elliot Bartell and Gustafson took first in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.55, and Jack Slunecka, Wedzina, Isaac Luethmers and Gustafson won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.89.
Mankato West 95, Rochester John Marshall 69: Ethan Bartell won four events in the Scarlets’ Big Nine win.
Bartell won the 200 individual medley in 2:22.75 and 100 butterfly in 1:01.97. Bartell also swam on the 200 freestyle relay, joining Charlie Simpson, Jason Taylor and Carson Deichman to win in 1:38.28.
Simpson, Deichman, Connor Berger and Bartell won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.85.
Simpson also won the 100 freestyle in 53.7 and 200 freestyle in 2:05.03. Deichman won the 50 freestyle in 25.02.
Berger took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.82, and Sullivan Jacobs took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.48.
Leif Petricka, Will Simmons, Hayden Maxwell and Ashton Samuelson took first in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.86.
Wrestling
East splits: Braeden Hendel won two matches, one by fall, as the Cougars split nonconference matches at Chanhassen.
East defeated Chaska/Chanhassen 39-38 and lost to Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 66-10.
United South Central 38, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 36: Byron Getchell (120), Bryce Sonnek (126), Gavin Bird (132) and Konner Harpestad (152) each won by fall as the Rebels won the Gopher Conference match.
George Roesler won by fall at 182 for the Panthers.
Blue Earth Area 63, Maple River 12: Ty Peterson had a pin in 26 seconds in the 138-pound match to lead the Bucs to a nonconference victory.
Cooper Peterson (106), Caleb Langager (113), Carson Sturtz (120), Parker Meyers (152), Nick Frank (182), Adam Schavey (195), Kale Frank (285) all won by fall for the Bucs.
For Maple River, Boden Simon (132) and Ethan Evenson (145) each won by fall.
St. Peter splits: Brogan Hanson (152) and Nathan Pettis (285) each won two matches as the Saints split duals.
Jackson County Central defeated St. Peter 43-28, and St. Peter defeated Adrian Area 53-21.
