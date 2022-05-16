The Free Press
NEW RICHLAND — Sophie Stork pitched a perfect game, striking out 13, as New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva defeated United South Central 1-0 in a Gopher Conference softball game Monday.
Faith Nielsen had NRHEG’s only hit, and Stork scored the run on an error in the top of the seventh inning.
NRHEG (12-4, 9-1 in Gopher) plays Wednesday at Blooming Prairie.
Randolph 5, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1: Emma Woratschka had an RBI single for the Bucs in a Gopher loss at Randolph.
Rylee Pelant and Hannah Bruns each had two hits. Gloria Cortez took the loss in two innings.
WEM (7-7, 4-5) plays United South Central on Tuesday at Wells.
Waseca 6, St. Clair/Loyola 3, 8 innings: Jaylee Ely was 3 for 4 with a home run in the Spartans’ nonconference loss at St. Clair.
Maria Miller had a single and two RBIs.
Cleveland 15, Tri-City United 7: Emily Kern was the winning pitcher and went 4 for 4 in the nonconference home win.
Cassie Connor added a triple and home run with five RBIs. Kaylee Karels got on base four times and scored three runs.
Cleveland (9-9) hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 11, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1, 5 innings: San Dalueg had a double and scored a run for the Chargers in the Tomahawk Conference home loss.
Briley Henderson also had a hit.
Golf
Tomahawk Conference boys: Carson Erickson of Sleepy Eye United was the medalist with a 78 at a conference meet at Mayflower Golf Course.
Ben Pearson of Minnesota Valley Lutheran was second at 85, one stroke ahead of Owen Strei of New Ulm Cathedral.
Sleepy Eye United placed first at 359, followed by Cathedral at 380, Springfield at 389, Cedar Mountain at 394, MVL at 404, Wabasso at 422, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at 449 and Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 534.
Tomahawk Conference girls: New Ulm Cathedral’s Kayla Goblirsch shot the low round of 83 at the conference meet at Mayflower Golf Course.
Abbie Riederer of Minnesota Valley Lutheran took second at 95, and Jenna Schweiss of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop was third at 98.
Sleepy Eye United won the meet at 443, followed by Cedar Mountain at 452 and MVL at 497.
Panthers Invitational: Hayfield shot 343 to win the eight-team boys tournament at Lakeside Country Club.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton was runner-up at 345, one stroke ahead of United South Central. St. Peter took fourth at 357, followed by Blooming Prairie at 360, Triton at 398, Maple River at 412 and Waseca at 427.
Kadyn Neubauer led USC with an 85, with teammates Carter Hart at 86, Luke Pederson at 87 and Blake Bullerman at 88.
Boys tennis
Blue Earth Area 5, New Ulm 2: Blue Earth Area swept the singles to win the Big South match at Blue Earth.
Nick Frundt, Vern Johnson, Jamie Johnson and Joe Frundt each won singles matches for the Bucs.
New Ulm won the first two doubles match. The No. 1 team of Nathaniel Janssen and Leo Waloch won 6-2, 6-1, and Maverick Johnson and Sebastian Smith won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
New Ulm plays at Mankato West on Tuesday in the Section 2AA tournament.
New Prague 6, Waseca 1: The No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Supalla and Victor Feeley grabbed Waseca’s only win in the nonconference home loss.
Supalla and Feeley won 6-1, 6-4.
Waseca (5-9) plays at Lake City on Tuesday.
Litchfield 6, St. Peter 1: The Saints’ only victory came from the No. 2 doubles team of Colton Abel and Quinn Dixon in a nonconference loss.
Abel and Dixon won 6-3, 6-4.
St. Peter hosts Luverne on Tuesday for the Big South Conference championship.
