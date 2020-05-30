After nearly three months without high-school sports, a small but tangible step toward a return to play has been taken.
According to a press release from the Minnesota State High School League, the Eligibility Committee of the Board of Directors has passed a motion to allow the summer coaching wavier period to begin June 15. It was originally supposed to begin Monday, but was pushed back due to COVID-19.
The MSHSL Board of Directors will review the proposal at a meeting Monday, and the motion is expected to be passed, according to the release.
“Every time you turn the dial, it’s another step forward. It’s a slow process ... just one step before another,” Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury said.
The summer wavier period allows high school coaches to have contact with the athletes they coach during the year, while using school facilities. That will still be the case for both Mankato East and Mankato West in 2020, as both schools plan to reopen.
However, when it comes to the way gatherings will be managed, things are going to look a lot different. In the past, students have had relatively unsupervised access to the schools during the summer.
That will not be the case this year, as all students need to have a coach or supervisor present if they’re going to be in the building. When there is a supervisor present, athletes will be able to use the weight rooms at both schools, as well as the gyms.
“Our kids need to practice what we’re preaching in order to continue doing it,” West activities director Joe Johnson said. “If we can’t abide by guidelines, then we’re really not going to move forward. Hopefully we can move toward bigger and better things.”
Both schools are still nailing down how they will comply with health guidelines, but there will be plenty of precautions in place. No physical contact between any athletes will be permitted and all equipment will be wiped down after it’s been used. Also, all gatherings must be held to 10 or less, including the supervisor.
“Looking at the protocols, it’s going to be different than it’s been in the past,” Waterbury said. “But I don’t think that will deter from the ability to gain some skill, get stronger, get faster ... hopefully (they’ll) be better prepared for the next season they’re participating in.”
It will be fun to see some teammates again and to begin preparing, but no one knows when that next season will be. It’s safe to say that students need to be back in school in some capacity for sports to resume, but even that isn’t as simple as it sounds.
Endless possibilities of hybrid schooling have been floated, and there’s no way to know where those scenarios would leave high-school sports.
So, for now, Johnson and Waterbury are each preparing as if fall sports are going to start in August, hoping the battle with COVID-19 will be in a better place come fall.
“I couldn’t even begin to venture where we’ll be in August or September at this stage,” Waterbury said. “The nature of this job is, you prepare for it until you’re given information not to prepare for it.”
“It’s just like the weather. We’re going to play the game until it’s rained enough that we know we’re not going to play.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.