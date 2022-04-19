The Free Press
WELLS — Sam Swanson had three hits, including the game-winning double in the ninth inning, as United South Central defeated Madelia 6-5 in a nonconference softball game Tuesday.
Mariah Anderson, Kendal Harpestad, Hannah Meyer and Molly Wegner each had two hits for USC.
Anderson pitched all nine innings, allowing two hits and six walks with 18 strikeouts.
Emma Coil scored two runs for Madelia (1-2), which hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 11, Martin County West 2: Gillian Hanson hit a grand slam for the Knights in a Valley Conference win.
Avery Voges pitched a complete game, striking out 10.
Nicollet 11, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 1, 5 innings: Hayley Selby drove in three runs for the Raiders in a Valley win.
Olivia Whitmore had two hits and two RBIs, and Josi Hansen had two RBIs. Madi Kramer and Marah Hulke both had two hits and scored two runs.
Hulke and Hansen combined on a one-hitter.
Maple River 4, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1: Elyse Steffen had two hits and two RBIs, and Lexi Thomas added two hits and an RBI in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference win.
Julia Langworthy pitched a complete game, striking out nine.
Alexis Dahlberg, Lillian Cahill, Jessa Westphal and Ellah Oliver each had a hit for JWP.
Maple River (2-2, 1-1 in Gopher) hosts Hayfield on Thursday.
Wabasso 7, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6: The Chargers scored five runs in the first inning, but Wabasso rallied with five runs in the sixth inning for the Tomahawk Conference win at home.
Sam Dalueg had two RBIs, including a home run on the first pitch of the game.
BaseballLake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 5: Owen Mann was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs as the Knights won the Valley Conference game at Lake Crystal.
Jackson Born had an RBI single. Jack Brockman was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing 1 hit in 3 1/3 innings.
LCWM (1-1) plays at Nicollet on Thursday.
Madelia 11, St. Clair, 5 innings: Eric Anderson and Dylan Grev combined on a three-hitter as the Blackhawks won the Valley game.
Garret Reed had two hits and two RBIs, and Jed Altenburg and Jake Lehman each had two hits and an RBI.
Maple River 11, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1, 6 innings: Skyler Jenkins and Hayden Niebuhr combined on a one-hitter as the Eagles won the Gopher Conference game.
Jenkins allowed one run on one hit with seven strikeouts, and Niebuhr pitched two hitless innings with five strikeouts.
Boden Simon went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and 10 teammates each got one a hit.
Kelton Erler had the only hit for JWP.
Maple River (2-1) plays at Hayfield on Thursday.
Boys tennis
Mankato East 5, Austin 2: Bibbee Guillaume won a three-setter at No. 3 singles to highlight the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference victory.
Guillaume won 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Davis Reynolds won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, and East won all three doubles matches 6-0, 6-0.
St. James Area 4, St. Peter 3: St. James Area won three-set matches to claim the Big South victory.
Andrei Rivera won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Zech Ciske won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 at No. 4 singles. The No. 1 singles team of Peyton Brown and Vince Brown won 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3).
For St. Peter, Quinn Dixon and Warren Warnsing won 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Waseca 4, Redwood Valley 3: The No. 2 doubles team of Ahmed Farooq and Allen Kopetzki overcame three match points in the second set to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 as Waseca won a Big South match at Redwood Falls.
Otto Schoenrock won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Supalla and Dominic Grunzke won 6-2, 6-0, and the No. 3 team of Corrick Medina and Jernaro Delgado won 6-2, 6-1.
Waseca (2-0) plays at Fairmont on Thursday.
Golf
Mankato East girls 430, Faribault 503: Natalie Benson had the Cougars’ low score of 85 in the Big Nine Conference dual meet at North Links Golf Course.
Rochester Mayo 321, Mankato West boys 379: Julian Bhardwaj led the Scarlets with an 89 in the Big Nine dual at the Mankato Golf Club.
Alex Olenius shot 94, followed by Landon Pedersen at 96 and Tyler Adams at 99.
West plays in the Boyum Invitational at Northfield on Thursday.
Gopher Conference boys: Colin Jordison shot a 39 to lead Blooming Prairie to the win at Riverside Town & Country Club.
Blooming Prairie shot 172, followed by United South Central at 181, Triton at 197 and Maple River at 248.
USC’s Kadyn Neubauer finished second at 41. Carter Hart shot 46.
USC competes Thursday at janesville.
Track and field
Mankato West girls 77, Rochester Mayo 63.5, Faribault 12.5: Ruby Marble and Grace Banse each won two events in a Big Nine Conference triangular at Rochester.
Marble won the 100-meter dash in 13.68 and 200 dash in 27.82, while Banse took first in the discus at 112-feet-2 and shot put at 36-0.
Jenna Sikel took first in the long jump at 14-10 3/4, and Abby Olenius won the pole vault at 10-8.
West won the 4x200 relay (1:52.35), 4x400 relay (4:27.02) and 4x800 relay (10:54.10).
Rochester Mayo boys 91, Mankato West 37, Faribault 36: Jack Raverty took first place in the 400 dash in 53.13 to highlight the Scarlets’ performance at a Big Nine Conference triangular at Rochester.
West also won the 4x400 relay in 3:42.16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.