The Free Press
MANKATO — Gavin Villagomez scored five goals and had two assists as Mankato defeated Owatonna 14-8 in a Big Nine Conference boys lacrosse match Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Gage Schmidt add four goals, and Kolten McGregor scored three times. Andrew Sorbo had a goal and three assists, and A.J. Burns scored a goal.
Aaron Kamm made three assists, and Caden Leddy had two assists.
Jackson Stensrud made 19 saves.
Mankato (6-2) plays at home Saturday against Farmington.
Owatonna 14, Mankato girls 6: Brie Severson scored two goals in Mankato’s Big Nine Conference loss at Dakota Meadows.
Kylie Olson, Jana Johnson, Kira Prange and Marleigh Jordan each scored one goal.
Ashley Fischer made nine saves.
Mankato (3-6) plays at New Prague on Saturday.
Softball
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 13, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Jenessa Baumgarten, Izabela Slechta and Ellie Ready had a hit for the Bucs in a Gopher Conference loss at Faribault.
WEM (6-6, 4-5) plays at Rochester John Marshall on Friday.
Belle Plaine 10, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Addie Ahern had the lone hit and scored the only run in the Knights’ nonconference road loss.
Avery Voges took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits with none strikeouts.
LCWM (15-3) plays Maple River on Tuesday.
Tri-City United 3, St. Peter 2: Kali Erickson and Auden Anderson each had an RBI in the Saints’ nonconference loss at Montgomery.
Anderson pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Belle Putz and Nora Whipps each had two hits.
Waseca 13, Sibley East 8: Haylee Sommers was 4 for 4 and scored three runs in the Bluejays’ nonconference win.
Riley Ruedy and Emma Williamson both had two hits, including a home run.
Baseball
Marshall 4, Mankato West 3: Marshall scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the nonconference home game.
Wilson Magers was 3 for 3, and Greg Meidl and Jayden Knutson each had a double. Zach Benson pitched a complete game, striking out 11.
West hosts New Prague on Saturday at Bowyer Field.
Boys tennis
Owatonna 5, Mankato West 2: Brian Lewis and Sebastian Hoehn each won singles matches in the Scarlets’ Big Nine loss at Owatonna.
Lewis won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 3 singles, while Hoehn was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at No. 4 singles.
St. James Area 6, Worthington 1: Andrei Rivera won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Saints in a Big South Conference match at St. James.
The No. 1 doubles team of Vince Brown and Devon Olson won 6-1, 6-1.
Track and field
Owatonna 91, Mankato East girls 79, Austin 15: The Cougars won a pair of relays at a Big Nine triangular at Owatonna.
East’s 4x800-meter relay team of Madison Wolle, Lauren Henkels, Ava Tibodeau and Addie Peed took first in 9:53.02, while Wolle, Henkels, Hayden Henning and Peed won the 4x400 relay in 4:15.40.
Laura Thauvin placed first in the 100 hurdles in 16.32, and Emmy Schulz won the 300 hurdles in 47.53.
Henning took first in the 400 dash 1n 1:02.67, and Wolle placed first in the 1,600 run in 5:32.17.
Ellie Edberg went 5-feet-0 to win the high jump, and Rylie Hansen placed first in the pole vault at 11-6.
Owatonna 100, Mankato East boys 71, Austin 15: Nick Brauer and Isaiah Anderson both won two events at a Big Nine triangular at Owatonna.
Brauer won the 1,600 run in 4:27.30, and Anderson took first in the 800 run in 2:00.60.
Brauer, Anderson, Jackson Henkels and Audi Thom combined to win the 4x800 relay in 8:11.8.
In the 4x200 relay, Aaron Stewart, Conner Ratcliff, Aaron Caflisch and Mickale Smith took first at 1:32.49.
Mathias Greiner won the 110 hurdles n 16.88, and Stewart won the 200 dash in 22.48. Luke Scholtes placed first in the 3,200 run in 10:12.61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.