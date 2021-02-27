The Free Press
MARSHALL — Andrew Morgan had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Waseca defeated Marshall 79-67 in a Big South Conference boys basketball game Saturday.
Ryan Dufault had 26 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Matt Seberson scored 12 points. Kyreese Willingham had seven points, six rebounds and five assists.
Waseca also defeated Marshall 75-66 on Jan. 26 at Waseca.
The Bluejays (12-0) play at Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday.
Blue Earth Area 92, New Ulm 63: Braden Gudahl had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the Bucs’ Big South home game.
Sam Keister had 14 points, followed by Austin Tiefoldt at 13 points, Cameron Anderson at 12 points, and Will Howard at 10 points.
James Osborne led New Ulm with 18 points and seven rebounds. Colton Benson scored 12 points, and Charlie Osborne had 11 points.
Hockey
Mankato West girls 6, Red Wing 0: Delaney Giesen finished with two goals and an assist for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference victory at All Seasons Arena.
Ellie Pelesotti, Brooke Pockrandt and Lexi Reddy each scored for West.
Shots on goal favored the Wingers 35-30. Sarah Olsen made 35 saves for the Scarlets.
West (3-10) plays Thursday at Winona.
Wrestling
East splits: The Cougars fell to Albert Lea 42-30 and then beat Rochester Century 78-6.
Ben Glogowski (138), Braeden Hendel (152), Cael Willaert (160), Brian Thilges (182) and Rieley Fleming (285) each won twice for the Cougars.
East/Loyola (13-12) competes at Albert Lea on Thursday.
West splits: The Scarlets beat Austin 36-30 and lost to Glencoe-Lester Prairie 47-28.
Shafer Ehmke (120), Brody Koberoski (126) and Damian Riewe (145) each won twice for the Scarlets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.