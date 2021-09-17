The Free Press
WASECA — Ollie O’Brien completed 12 of 16 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown as Waseca defeated Tri-City United 22-8 in a South Central District football game Friday.
Isaac Potter caught a touchdown pass, while Kyle Ahlschlager and Mason Dekruif each had a rushing touchdown.
Kyle Ahlschlager and Jared Ahlschlager each made eight tackles, and Potter had an interception.
Waseca (3-0) plays at Fairmont on Friday.
St. Peter 46, Worthington 6: Vinnie Guappone rushed for 215 yards, scoring a touchdown rushing and receiving, as the Saints won the home game.
Cole Guth completed 8 of 14 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns, and Ashton Volk had five catches for 109 yards and two scores. Cole Filand and Shea Hildebrandt each scored touchdowns.
Joish Bosacker led the St. Peter defense with seven tackles, and Nakiye Mercado made six tackles.
St. Peter (1-2) hosts Jordan on Friday.
Redwood Valley 8, Maple River 7: Redwood Valley took advantage of a special teams mistake and scored late as Redwood Valley won the game at Redwood Falls.
Maple River took he lead in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Boden Simon, and Landon Fox’s kick made it 7-0. Redwood Valley scored with 3:27 to play and converted the two-point pass.
The Eagles missed a field goal in the final seconds. Maple River had a 230-88 advantage in total yards.
Maple River (2-1) hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 25.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: The Panthers had 338 yards of offense, with 177 yards rushing, in the victory at New Richland.
Porter Peterson completed 9 of 15 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for another score. Andrew Phillips rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
JWP plays at Mayer Lutheran on Friday. NRHEG plays at St. Clair/Loyola on Friday.
Blooming Prairie 33, United South Central 6: Nick Bushlack was 16 of 28 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown in USC’s loss at Wells.
Colten Quade made nine catches for 91 yards, and Brendan Drescher caught the touchdown pass.
New Ulm Cathedral 48, St. James Area 30: Levi Jakes rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns as the Greyhounds won at St. James.
Kyle Siedl had 20 rushes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Sam Knowles rushed for two touchdowns, and Jevan Wilfahrt had one rushing touchdown.
Knowles made 10 tackles and blocked a punt. Sam Blomberg and Wilfahrt each had an interception.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 48, Cleveland 6: Carter Dylla caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Blake Lyons in the Clippers’ loss at GFW.
GFW had 433 yards of offense, with 405 yards rushing.
Cross country
Loyola Invitational: Tri-City United scored 45 points to finish first in the boys race at Loyola.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland was second at 56, with Norwood Young America at 59, Martin County West at 75 and St. Peter at 121.
Jamesson Forsberg of MCW took first in 17:12.5, with Jake Druley of NYA in second at 17:20.5. TCU’s Dante Jubarian finished third in 17:31.6, with Gabe Michels of NYA in fourth at 18:24.8 and Nathan Strobel of Loyola/Cleveland in fifth in 18:35.1.
In the girls race, Norwood Young America was the winner with 66 points. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop was second at 69, followed by Loyola/Cleveland at 79, St. Peter at 81, TCU at 87 and Martin County West at 87.
MCW’s Katie Hartke was the individual winner in 20:26.1, ahead of NYA’s Amanda Brinkman in 20:53.7. Hadley Stuehrenberg of St. Peter was third in 21:29.1, followed by Madyson Steele of GFW in 22:04.6 and EllaMae Neaton of NYA in 22:42.0.
Girls tennis
Le Sueur-Henderson 5, Maple River 2: Gracie Buesgens won 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles to help the Giants win the nonconference match.
Chloe Brandt won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
For Maple River, Macy Sohre won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Mackenzie Walters was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 4 singles.
