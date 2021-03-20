The Free Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Mankato East/Loyola’s Dave Wedzina had a pair of top-10 finishes at the Class A boys swimming and diving meet Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Wedzina placed sixth in the 200-yard medley in 2:00.57 and seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 59.85 to earn all-state honors in both events.
The Cougars’ 200 medley team of Jordan Hogue, Wedzina, Elliot Bartell and Logan Gustafson placed ninth in 1:40.05. Nick Brauer, Jack Slunecka, Wedzina and Gustafson took 10th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:19.69, a season-best time.
West’s Charlie Simpson placed 12th in the 50 freestyle in 22.37. The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Bartell, Hayden Maxwell, Simpson and Ashton Samuelson also finished 12th in 1:42.56.
Breck/Blake won the team championship with 418.5 points. East/Loyola took 15th with 64, with West in 18th at 35.
Wrestling
Mankato West’s Gannon Rosenfeld and Damian Riewe qualified for the final eight of the state tournament by winning three matches at the Section 2AA/3AA state prelims at Redwood Falls.
Riewe won the 152-pound title with three decisions. He defeated Braeden Hendel of Mankato East 7-5, Dain Mortenson of Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle/Montevideo 5-3 and Carver Rohrman of Fairmont/Martin County West 6-4.
Rosenfeld won the championship at 195, pinning each opponent. He won by fall against Ashton Congdon of Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran in 3:10, Hayden VanderVort of Hutchinson in 1:49 and Hunter Gibson of Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta in 2:19.
East had three wrestlers finish third: Spencer Ruedy (145), Hendel (152) and Rieley Fleming (285).
The top two in each weight class advance to the state meet on March 25-27 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Boys basketball
Cleveland 56, Mayer Lutheran 52, OT: Isaac Mueller hit a 3-pointer to open overtime and made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute as the Clippers knocked off the No. 1 seed in the Section 2A, North Subsection.
Elijah Sullivan scored 18 points, and Mueller finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Ben Holden had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Holden has 999 rebounds in his career.
The Clippers (13-2) plays at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Wednesday in the subsection championship.
St. Clair 51, Martin County West 44: Connor Andree scored 10 points as the Cyclones won the Section 2A, Subsection semifinal at St. Clair.
Devin Embacher added nine points for the No. 1 seed.
Mitch Weber led Martin County West with 14 points, and Zach Anderson scored 12.
St. Clair (13-2) hosts Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the subsection finals.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46, Mountain Lake Area 37: Domanik Paulson scored 18 points as the No. 7 seed won over No. 6 in the Section 2A, South Subsection game at Mountain Lake.
Jonathon Remme added 11 points for the Bucs, and Brady Nutter scored nine.
WEM (11-8) plays at St. Clair on Wednesday for the subsection championship.
Waseca 101, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58: No. 1 seed Waseca got 30 points and 11 rebounds from Andrew Morgan in the Section 2AA, South Subsection semifinals at Waseca.
Ryan Dufault had 15 points and 14 assists, and Kyreese Willingham had 15 points and eight assists. Zach Hoehn scored 15 points, and Matt Seberson scored 10.
Waseca (18-1) hosts Blue Earth Area in the subsection finals Wednesday.
Blue Earth Area 63, Maple River 59: Braden Gudahl had 15 points, and Austin Thiefoldt added 12 points and five assists as the Bucs won the Section 2AA, South Subsection game at Blue Earth.
Gavin Storbeck had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Cameron Anderson scored 10 points.
Teien Murphy led the Eagles with 20 points and nine rebounds. Mason Schirmer had 11 points and nine assists, and Will Sellers finished with 11 points, making three 3-pointers.
BEA plays at Waseca in the subsection finals on Wednesday.
Jordan 68, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 51: Top-seeded Jordan led 35-22 at halftime and won the Section 2AA, North Subsection game at home.
Luke Thompson led MVL with 13 points, and Kyreis Harrison had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Christian Edwards added 11 points and four assists.
MVL shot just 28% from the field, including 6 of 28 from 3-point range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.