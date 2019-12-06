The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — Grant McBroom finished with 31 points for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in a 75-46 nonconference boys basketball victory over St. Clair on Friday night.
Zach Sticken scored 21 points for WEM, while Cole Kokoschke scored 14.
The Bucs (3-0) host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday.
Cleveland 71, Tri-City United 34: Ben Holden collected 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Clippers won a nonconference game at Montgomery.
Eric Rohlfing had 18 points, and Levi Baker scored 15.
For TCU, Dominick Miland scored 12 points, and Carlos Estevez added nine.
Cleveland (1-2) plays Friday at home against Cedar Mountain. TCU (0-2) hosts Mayer Lutheran on Tuesday.
Blue Earth Area 75, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 48: Cam Anderson scored 15 points and made four steals, and Gavin Storbeck added 10 points as the Bucs won the nonconference home game.
Braden Gudahl had eight points and four steals for the Bucs.
Miles Flack led the Knights with 21 points.
LCWM (0-1) plays Thursday at home against St. James Area. BEA (1-0) plays Tuesday at Martin County West.
Madelia 76, Glenville-Emmons 55: Kadin Benzel finished with 22 points and five rebounds in the Blackhawks’ win in the Madelia/Truman tip-off tournament.
Kurt Lugo had 19 points and eight rebounds, while Ethan Arndt scored 18 points and grabbed eight boards. Jessi Ramirez added 12 points.
Madelia (1-1) hosts Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman at 2:30 p.m. today.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 64: The Chargers led 47-23 at halftime and rolled to a Tomahawk Conference home win.
Dunwa Omot had 25 points, five rebounds and five steals for MVL, and Mason Cox had 22 points and nine rebounds.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 68, Blue Earth Area 34: Alexis Cloyd scored 24 points to lead the Knights to the nonconference victory at Lake Crystal.
Lakesha Carter added 16 points, and Olivia Harazin scored 10.
Erika Howard led BEA with eight points.
LCWM (4-1) hosts Tri-City United on Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 69, Maple River 34: Toryn Richards had 26 points and six assists in a Gopher Conference game at Waterville.
Brielle Bartelt finished with 20 points, seven steals and six rebounds for the Bucs. Ellie Ready added nine points.
For Maple River, Ally Bruegger scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
WEM (3-0) plays Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Maple River (1-1, 0-1 in Gopher) plays Tuesday at home against Blooming Prairie.
Medford 66, United South Central 26: Kylie Nihart scored 24 points as Medford won the Gopher Conference game at Wells.
Paigie Suhr was USC’s top scorer with 6 points.
USC (0-2) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 61: Emma Nelson had 21 points and 17 rebounds as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference game at Hector.
Abby Nelson added 17 points, and Abbie Riederer had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Kaylee Hunter grabbed 12 rebounds, and Maddie Pearson made 11 assists.
MVL (2-1, 2-0) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Saturday.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 60, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 38: Margo Stoesz scored 21 points as the Wolverines won at home.
Brooke Naas added 17 points.
MLAC (1-1) hosts Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Tuesday at Mountain Lake.
St James Area 49, Martin County West 48: Chloe Mickelson hit a free throw with 0.7 seconds remaining to win the nonconference game.
Mickelson finished with 15 points, and Taylor Sodeman scored nine.
Sami Meyer lead MCW with 14 points, and Kari Matejka had 11.
St. James Area (3-0) plays Pipestone in the Big South Conference Showcase on Saturday. MCW (0-2) plays Tuesday against St. Clair.
Marshall 77, New Ulm 39: Kirsten Dennis and Daviney Dreckman each scored 13 points for the Eagles in a Big South Conference loss.
Dreckman had six rebounds, and Olivia Wick and Hannah Osborne each had five rebounds.
New Ulm (0-2) plays at Jackson County Central on Saturday in the Big South Conference Showcase.
Wrestling
Rochester Mayo 52, Mankato East 25: Braeden Hendel, Kolin Baier and Rieley Fleming each won by fall in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference loss at Rochester.
Hendel won by fall in 2:55 at 145 pounds. Baier won by fall in 2:42 at 220, and heavyweight Fleming won by fall in :40.
East (2-2) participates in the Blue Earth Arrea tournament on Saturday.
St. Peter 48, St. James Area 21: The Saints jumped ahead 42-6 after nine matches in the Big South Conference dual meet.
Nakiye Mercado (106), Amir Loredo-Hollon (120), Nathan Fogal (138), Michael Connor (145), Cole Filand (152), Oziel Hildago (160) and Eli Hunt (182) each won by fall for St. Peter.
Troy Parulski (113) and Koltin Johnson (285) both won by fall for St. James Area.
