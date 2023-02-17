The Free Press
WATERVILLE — Claire Bohlen finished with 26 points for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team in a 66-44 Gopher Conference win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Friday.
Tianna Pope had 14 points for the Bucs, and Alayna Atherton added 10 points and six rebounds.
Faith Nielsen led the Panthers with 22 points.
The Bucs (16-8, 10-4 in Gopher) play Tuesday at Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
Cedar Mountain 60, Madelia 29: Katherine DeVlaeminck finished with seven points and five rebounds for the Blackhawks in the loss.
Ella Bergeman added six points and five rebounds for Madelia.
Boys basketball
Waseca 70, Marshall 58: Damarius Russell led the Bluejays with 27 points and five assists in the Big South Conference win.
Tyson Reger had 18 points for Waseca, including 4 for 4 on 3-pointers. Laird Keeton added 10 points.
Waseca (19-5) plays Tuesday at Pine Island.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 86, Cedar Mountain 49: Ben Pearson finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Chargers in a road win.
Cole Thompson had 17 points for MVL, while Aaron Black and Kyler Flunker each scored 15 points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 80, Alden-Conger 52: Zack Wells scored 15 points for the Knights in the Valley Conference win.
Jack Brockman and Drew Dahl each scored 14 points for LCWM.
The Knights (22-1) host Fairmont Tuesday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Sibley East 59: Memphis James scored 10 for the Bulldogs, passing 1,000 points for his career in the win.
Daulton Bauer added 17 points for JWP, and Cole Schlueter finished with 15 points.
JWP (10-12) plays Monday at Cleveland.
