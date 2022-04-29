The Free Press
WATERVILLE — Hannah Bruns was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown defeated Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 11-1 in six innings in a nonconference softball game Friday.
Grace Baker was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, an Jordan Green had two hits for the Bucs. Gloria Cortez pitched all six innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and six strikeouts.
WEM (4-0) plays Monday at home against Maple River.
Madelia loses twice: Madelia lost 9-8 to Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart and 18-1 in five innings to St. James Area at the Caswell Invitational.
Against BLHS, Abby Jacobs was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Corban Tatro had two RBIs.
Against St. James Area, Kellie Koberoski had a hit and RBI, and Veronica Ibeling had a hit and scored a run.
Madelia (4-6) is scheduled to play again Saturday at Caswell.
Cleveland splits: Emily Kern and Grayce Korteum each hit a home run as the Clippers split a pair of games at Caswell Park.
The Clippers defeated Maple River 18-8 in six innings. Korteum had three hits, and Kern and Ashley Connor each had two hits. Emma Sweere and Laci Hollerich both scored three runs.
Cleveland lost 11-1 to Belle Plaine in the second game. Sweere was 2 for 3 and scored a run,
Cleveland (5-5) plays Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at Caswell on Saturday.
Boys tennis
St. Peter 4, Holy Family Catholic 3: St. Peter’s top two doubles teams won in three sets as the Saints claimed a nonconference match at Swanson Tennis Center.
The No. 1 team of Will Elias and Ben Tylor won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, while the No. 2 team of Anders Dixon and Quinn Dixon won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Fede Zimmerman (7-5, 6-4) and Colton Abels (6-4, 6-3) each won singles matches.
