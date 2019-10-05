The Free Press
CANNON FALLS — Toryn Richards had 42 kills for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team, as they went 5-0 at the Cannon Falls tournament Saturday.
Kylie Pittmann had 17 kills and 37 digs on the day. Ellie Ready finished with 102 assists. Richards added 38 digs, while Trista Hering had 19 kills.
Blue Earth Area tournament: Minnesota Valley Lutheran went 6-0 at Blue Earth Area tournament. Mara Weisensel led the way with 54 kills and 12 blocks.
Maddie Pearson finished the tournament with 101 assists and 25 digs. Emma Nelson added 25 kills and 35 digs.
St. Clair tournament: St. Peter finished 4-1 at the St. Clair tournament.
Sarah Conlon led the Saints with 28 kills on the day.
SoccerImmanuel Lutheran 4, Faith Christian School 2: Ben Stelter scored three goals in the Trojans’ win.
Joel Pepper also scored.
The Trojans host Maplewood Academy Monday.
