The Free Press
BURNSVILLE — Breck Carlson was the individual winner, leading the Mankato West girls Alpine skiing team to a second-place finish at the Section 6 meet, held Thursday at Buck Hill.
Edina took first with 201 points, followed by West at 179. Mankato East/Loyola finished eighth with 105.
Carlson placed first with a two-run, combined time of 50.46 seconds. Teammate Brynn Bohlke placed fifth at 53.09.
East/Loyola’s top finisher was Kira Neeb in 20th in 57.89.
Carlson and Bohlke will compete at the state meet on March 10 at Giants Ridge Ski Resort near Biwabik.
Boys basketball
Austin 69, Mankato West 63: Austin used an 11-0 run to start the second half and defeated the Scarlets in a nonconference game at the West gym.
West scored 16 straight points in the first half to lead 28-10, but the advantage was down to 36-31 at halftime. The Scarlets got back even at 60 with 1:40 to play.
Buom Jock led West with 23 points, and Mason Ellwein had 21. Mekhi Collins scored 14.
West (11-3) plays at Rochester Century on Saturday.
Waseca 77, Waconia 62: Ryan Dufayult had 19 points and nine assists as the Bluejays won a nonconference game at Waconia.
Andrew Morgan scored 18 points and Kyreese Willingham added 14 points. Matt Seberson had nine points and eight rebounds.
Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 62, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 43: Adam Heckman scored 27 points to help the Jaguars claim the Valley Conference victory.
Drew Dahl hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for LCWM.
Martin County West 56, Nicollet 44: Shane Stevenson scored 21 points in Nicollet’s Valley loss at home.
Riley Mans added nine points.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Springfield 46: Kyreis Harrison had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Chargers won the Tomahawk Conference road game.
Luke Thompson added 11 points and three assists.
Le Sueur-Henderson 71, Norwood Young America 53: Lucas Graff had 22 points to lead the Giants to a Minnesota River Conference win at Le Sueur.
Jesse Mercado added 16 points, and Zach Berndt had 10.
Girls basketball
Nicollet/Loyola 69, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 59: Marah Hulke’s 22 points helped to push the Raiders to the Valley Conference win at Nicollet.
Hayley Selby added 15 points, and Josi Hansen scored 13 points.
Abbie Theusch scored 28 points, including the 2,000th point of her career, for the Knights.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 70, Medford 34: Toryn Richards had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Gopher Conference win at Waterville.
Ellie Ready had 15 points and three steals, and Kylie Pittmann had 13 points and four assists.
Blue Earth Area 43, United South Central 31: Izzy O’Rourke had 11 points and six rebounds in the Rebels’ Gopher loss at Wells.
Maya Zebro had 10 points and six rebounds.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, St. Cloud Christian 37: Aubree Kranz had 25 points and four rebounds as Immanuel Lutheran opened the Christian Athletic League tournament with the victory in Mankato.
Ashlyn Kranz added 12 points and six rebounds, and Amber Casto had eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
Wrestling
Mankato West loses twice: Damian Riewe won a pair of matches as the Scarlets lost a pair of duals at Rochester.
West lost 66-12 to Rochester Mayo and 66-12 to Byron.
Against Mayo, Riewe won by fall at 152. Caden Truebenbach (106) also won by fall.
In the Byron match, Riewe and Shafer Ehmke (120) both won by fall.
East splits: Spencer Ruedy (145), Braeden Hendel (152), Cael Willaert (160), Brady Hoffner (195/220) and Rieley Fleming (285) each won twice as the Cougars split a pair of matches at Albert Lea.
East defeated Pine Island 68-12 and lost to Albert Lea 42-30.
United South Central loses twice: Bryce Sonnek (120), Ethan Elvebak (132) and Micah Hamson (160) each won twice as the Rebels dropped a pair of nonconference matches.
USC lost 57-11 to Maple River and 60-21 against Kenyon-Wanamingo.
In Maple River’s victory against USC, Wyatt Walters (106), Garrett Bollmann (113), Brady Walters (195) and Thayne Decker (220) each won by fall, while Boden Simon (126) won by decision.
Hockey
Mankato East/Loyola 4, Rochester Century/John Marshall 1: The Cougars scored four goals in the third period to win the Big Nine Conference game at Rochester.
The Cougars had 43 shots on goal, with 27 in the final period.
Kailey Newton and McKenzie Keller each had a goal and assist, while Kailee Eykyn and Jess Eykyn each scored a goal. Gracie Bowman and Hannah Rigdon both had assists.
