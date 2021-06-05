The Free Press
NEW ULM — Zander Dittbenner pitched 6 1/3 innings to get the 5-4 win, but not before Mankato East made things interesting in the seventh inning of the Section 2AAA baseball playoff game Saturday.
The Scarlets led 5-1 going into the seventh but loaded the bases with only one out. Luke Johnson took over, and the Cougars scored three runs and left two on before Johnson got the save.
Louis Magers was 2 for 2 with an RBI to lead the Scarlets, who had only three hits. Nic Cook had a hit and RBI.
For East, Jacob Eggert was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Calin Jacobs and Jared Grams each had an RBI.
West (20-1) plays the winners’ bracket final against Marshall at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
East came back with a 7-4 win over Waconia. Jacobs was the wining pitcher, allowing two hits in four innings of relief. He was also 2 for 3 with an RBI
Gust Gartzke was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
East (13-9) plays an elimination game against Hutchinson at 5 p.m. Tuesday at New Ulm.
Section 2AA: Belle Plaine reached the championship game by defeating Cannon Falls on Saturday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva will face Sibley East at 5 p.m. Monday at Gaylord, with the winner taking on Cannon Falls right after.
The winner of the consolation final will face Belle Plaine at 5 p.m. Thursday at Gaylord, needing to win twice to claim the section championship.
Softball
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1, Hayfield 0, 9 innings: The Bucs managed only two hits but won the Section 1A game at Austin.
Autumn Taylor scored the winning run in the ninth inning on an infield out. Taylor and Jordan Green each had a hit.
The Bucs will play in the winners’ bracket final against Wabasha-Kellogg on Tuesday at Austin.
Nicollet 10, Madelia 0, 5 innings: Olivia Whitmore hit a grand slam as the Raiders advanced in the Section 2A playoff at Caswell Park.
Hayley Selby had three hits, and Marah Hulke and Sam Kettner each had two. Hulke pitched a two-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Jada Taylor had two hits for Madelia, which then lost 10-0 to Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s in an elimination game.
Springfield 12, Nicollet 7: Springfield rallied from a 6-1 deficit to advance to the championship game of the Section 2A playoffs.
Mara Hulke hit a two-run homer, and Hayley Selby had a hit and RBI. Leah Bode was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Nicollet will play Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart or Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Caswell Park.
LCWM splits: The Knights lost 4-3 to Belle Plaine but bounced back to defeat Cannon Falls 12-2 in 6 innings at the Section 2AA tournament at Caswell Park.
Jacie Schultz pitched a complete game against Belle Plaine, allowing five hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Schultz and Ella Voges each hit a home run.
Against Cannon Falls, Avery Voges pitched a complete game, allowing four hits with 12 strikeouts. Ella Voges was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Rachel Sickler had three hits and two RBIs.
LCWM (20-2) plays an elimination game against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Caswell Park.
LSH sweeps: Le Sueur-Henderson rolled to the championship game of the Section 2AA tournament, defeating New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 11-0 in five innings and Belle Plaine 11-0 in five innings.
The Giants will wait for Tuesday’s elimination games to see who will be the opponent in the championship game Thursday at Caswell Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.