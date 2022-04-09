MANKATO — The Mankato West baseball team swept its season-opening doubleheader Saturday, defeating Rochester John Marshall 11-1 in five innnings and 11-1 in six innings at ISG Field.
Louis Magers was the winning pitcher in the opener, allowing one run with eight strikeouts. Tanner Shumski got the win in the second game agfter giving up three hits with 10 strikeouts.
Ryan Haley had five hits and an RBI in the doubleheader. Avery Stock and Braeden Smook each had three RBIs, and Zander Dittbenner drove in two runs.
Softball
Mankato West 11, Rochester John Marshall 1: Abbi Stierlen had 15 strikeouts as the Scarlets opened the season with a Big Nine win on the road.
Stierlen allowed one earned run on four hits.
Carlee Emery had three hits and five RBIs, and Lauryn Douglas had four hits and scored two runs. Breck Carlson and Landry DuBeau each hit a home run.
Nicollet 9, Cleveland 1: Leah Bode had two hits and three RBIs as the Raiders won at Cleveland.
Marah Hulke added two hits and two RBIs. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on seven hits with 12 strikeouts.
Le Sueur-Henderson 4, Mankato East 2: Rhyan Fritz hit a home run and drove in two runs in the Giants' nonconference win Friday night.
Chloe Brandt, who had two hits, was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on six hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts.
Sydney Jacobs led East with two hits. Madison Mangulis pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs and four hits with 10 strikeouts.
Track and field
Fairmont triangular: The Mankato East boys won seven events to take first place at Fairmont.
East scored 74.5 points to edge Fairmont by three. Maple River scored 40.
East's Jackson Henkels won the 800-meter run in 2:13.2, and Audi Thom was the winner in the 1,600 in 4:49.7. Isaiah Anderson took first in the 3,200 run in 10:13.3.
The Cougars won the 4x800 relay in 8:48.1.
Jack Pemble won the shot put at 43-feet-1, whle Nathan Drumm took first in the long jump at 20-2 1/4 and Mathias Greiner won the pole vault at 11-1.
For Maple River, Will Trio took first in the 100 hurdles in 16.2, and Ethan Fischer won the discus at 177-3. The Eagles won the 4x100 relay (46.0) and 4x200 relay (1:37.4).
Fairmont won the girls meet with 116.5 points, followed by East at 63.5 and Maple River at 6.
East's Natalie Heminover won the 400 dash in 1:07.8, and Lauren Henkels took first in the 800 run in 2:32.2. Rylie Hansen won the long jump at 15-0.
Cami Schuh, Hansen, Ashlyn Hering and Avery Schuh won the 4x100 relay in 53.52, and Kaylie Geraets, Hansen, Laura Thauvin and Cami Schuh took first in the 4x200 relay in 1:53.20. Madison Wolle, Paige Turek, Taylor Turek and Henkels placed first in the 4x800 relay in 10:49.2.
Maple River's Lauren Mutschler took first in the pole vault at 8-6.
Boys tennis
Red Wing triangular: Madden Vanderwerf won twice as the Cougars split a pair of Big Nine matches at Red Wing.
East defeated Red Wing 6-1 by sweeping the doubles. Guillaume Bibbee and Logan Talle won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Alex Morgan and Jackson Faust won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. The No. 3 doubles team of Nolan Wedland and David Reynolds won 6-0, 6-2.
Vanderwerf, Ethan Young and Kaleb Kim each won singles matches.
In a 6-1 loss to Owatonna, Vanderwerf and Quinn Kelly won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
St. James tournament: Luverne won three matches to win the St. James tourney.
Luverne defeated New Ulm 4-3, Winona Cotter 7-0 and St. James 5-2.
New Ulm defeated St. James 6-1 and Cotter 5-2. St. James defeated Cotter 5-2.
