MANKATO — Riley Bersaw had three RBIs, including a two-run homer, as Mankato West defeated Marshall 13-3 in six innings of nonconference baseball Saturday at Wolverton Field.
Tanner Shumski pitched five innings to get the win, allowing no earned runs with nine strikeouts.
Ryan Ploog also had three RBIs for the Scarlets, while Shumski and Louis Magers both had three hits and an RBI. Jace Liebl was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Ryan Haley had two hits and an RBI.
West (11-0) plays Northfield on Tuesday at ISG Field.
Softball
Rosemount 5, Mankato West 0: Abbi Stierlen had West's only hit in the nonconference road loss.
Stierlen also took the loss, pitching a complete game with one walk and three strikeouts.
West (13-1) hosts Hopkins on Monday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown splits: The Bucs defeated Visitation 13-3 in five innings and lost to Randolph 11-1 in five innings at a three-team event at Randolph.
Hannah Bruns and Daelyn Judd each had three RBIs against Visitation, and Emma Woratschka drove in two runs. Gloria Cortez pitched five innings, allowing seven hits with two walks.
Grace Baker had a hit and RBI against Randolph, and Ellie Ready took the loss.
WEM (5-4) plays Monday at Medford.
Boys tennis
Waseca sweeps Stewartville, Winona Cotter: The Bluejays won three doubles matches in three sets to sweep nonconference matches against Stewartville (7-0) and Winona Cotter (6-1) at Waseca.
Against Stewartville, Oliver Rohwer won 7-6 (3), 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Tyler Jellum won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
Against Cotter, the No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Supalla and Victor Feeley won 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-7, while the No. 2 team of Jacari Jellum and Dominic Grunzke won 2-6, 6-1, 10-6. Jenaro Delgado and Ahmed Farooq won 4-6, 7-5, 11-9 at No. 3.
Waseca (5-5) plays at St. James Area on Monday.
