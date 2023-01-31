The Free Press
AUSTIN — Landon Dimler scored 13 points to lead Mankato West’s balanced attack, but Austin prevailed 75-67 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.
Kyle Steinke and Matt Smith both scored 12 points, and Mason DuRose and Maurice Staley each scored 10.
West hosts Winona on Thursday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Springfield 43: MVL outscored Springfield 36-15 in the second half of the Tomahawk Conference game at Springfield.
Ben Pearson led MVL with 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals, and Cole Thompson had 14 points and five steals. Will Kaisermann scored 11 points.
United South Central 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49: Daulton Bauer scored 21 points for the Bulldogs in a Gopher Conference loss at Janesville.
Memphis James added 13 points.
JWP (8-8, 5-6) plays Friday at Triton.
Waseca 82, Belle Plaine 69: Damarius Russell had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the Bluejays’ nonconference win at home.
Laird Keeton added 15 points, and Noah Thompson had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Ethan Martin led Belle Plaine with 22 points.
Waseca (14-4) hosts Blue Earth Area on Friday.
Girls basketball
Jordan 56, Mankato East 52: Peyton Stevermer scored 18 points in the Cougars’ nonconference loss at the East gym
Macy Birkholz added 16 points and three assists, and Ellie Edberg had 12 points and six rebounds.
Jenna Kluxdahl score 25 points for Jordan.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 83, Mankato Loyola 26: Katelin Flack scored 10 points to reach 1,000 points for her career in the Knights’ Valley Conference win at Lake Crystal.
Olivia Harazin led LCWM with 16 points, and Lauren Cooper scored 14 points.
For Loyola (2-16), Maddie Huiras scored nine points.
LCWM (19-1) hosts Cleveland on Thursday.
St. Clair 63, Nicollet 57: Brooklin Hinze scored 23 points as St. Clair rallied for the Valley Conference game at home.
Brooklyn Meng added 20 points for the Cyclones, who trailed by five at halftime.
Leah Bode had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Nicollet, and Shannon Soost had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Nicollet (9-13) plays Friday at Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman. St. Clair (14-4, 10-2 in Valley) hosts Alden-Conger on Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49, Cleveland 36: Katie Olson scored 13 points in the Bulldogs’ nonconference win at home.
Presley James scored 11 points, and Alison Olson added 10 points for JWP (9-10).
For Cleveland (7-10), Kaylee Karels scored 19 points.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 63, Maple River 59: Sidney Schultz scored 21 points as the Panthers prevailed in a Gopher Conference game at New Richland.
Faith Nielsen added 19 points, and Erin Jacobson had 13 points and 15 rebounds for NRHEG.
Lexi Thomas led Maple River with 20 points, while Claire McGregor scored 18 points and Kelsey Jaeger had 12 points.
Maple River (9-9, 6-5) plays Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday. NRHEG (15-2, 10-0) hosts Hayfield on Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60, Medford 21: Tianna Pope scored 12 points, and Claire Bohlen added 10 points as the Bucs won the Gopher game at Medford.
Alayna Atherton had nine rebounds, and Kylie LaFrance made four assists.
Boys swimming
Mankato West 94, New Prague 90: Ephraim Staley and Sullivan Jacobs each won three events as the Scarlets won a nonconference meet at the East pool.
Staley won the 50-yard feestyle in 23.58, and Jacobs took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.09.
Staley and Jacobs joined Kaid Maxwell and Elijah Burg to finish first in the 200 medley relay in 1:50.84, and Jason Taylor, Ethan Bartell, Jacobs and Staley teamed up for a first-place performance in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.89.
Bartell won the 100 butterfly in 58.41, and Maxwell placed first in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.26.
Hockey
Mankato West girls 10, Worthington 5: Maree Zimmerman, Brooke Ponkrandt and Hope Rademaker each scored two goals for the Scarlets in a nonconference win at All Seasons Arena.
Penny Gorman, Marleigh Jordan, Shelby Jones and Claire Roering also scored for West.
Skiing
Rochester Mayo Invitational: Breck Carlson won the girls race, helping Mankato West to a third-place finish at Welch Village.
Northfield won the race with 382 points, while West scored 349.
Carlson won with a combined time of 1:00.78, and teammate Brynn Bohlke placed third at 1:05.15.
Mankato East finished fourth with 335 points, led by Kira Neeb’s 13th-place finish in 1:16.83.
Northfield also won the boys race with 376 points, two better than West.
West’s Leo Demars placed second at 1:00.18, with Will Torbenson in seventh at 1:05.18 and Garrett Donkin in ninth at 1:07.48.
East took third at 369. Ethan Stenzel placed fifth at 1:04.76, one spot in front of Reed Pope at 1:05.04. David Reynolds took eighth in 1:06.15.
