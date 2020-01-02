The Free Press
MANKATO — Buom Jock scored 14 points in Mankato West’s 65-57 loss to Rochester John Marshall in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Thursday at the West gym.
Mehki Collins added 11 points for the Scarlets.
West (3-6, 2-4 in Big Nine) hosts Hutchinson in a nonconference game Saturday.
Mankato East 72, Albert Lea 40: Jordan Merseth had 21 points and seven rebounds as the Cougars won a Big Nine game on the road.
Jax Madson had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and seven steals, and Joich Gong added 10 points, six assists and seven steals.
East (8-1, 7-0) plays Saturday at Owatonna.
Belle Plaine 64, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 52: Zack Wells scored 20 points, but the Knights lost the nonconference game at Belle Plaine.
Josh Gregory led Belle Plaine with 18 points.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 77, Norwood Young America 48: Grant McBroom scored 26 points as the Bucs won a nonconference road game.
Domanik Paulson added 16 points, and Cole Kokoschke scored 11.
The Bucs (9-1) play at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton tonight.
Girls basketball
Mankato West 59, Rochester John Marshall 58, OT: Claire Hemstock scored a last-second basket, assisted by Holly Wiste, as the Scarlets picked up a Big Nine road win.
Bri Stoltzman led West with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Hemstock scored 18 points. Lani Schoper had six points, four assists and five steals, and Wiste ended up with six assists and four steals.
West (8-2, 6-2) hosts Marshall on Saturday in a key section matchup.
Waseca 76, New Ulm 43: Gus Boyer’s 25 points led the Bluejays to a Big South Conference home victory.
Rachel Breck added 18 points.
Hannah Osborne led New Ulm with 12 points.
Waseca (8-2) plays Lake City on Saturday at Rochester.
Cleveland 46, Immanuel Lutheran 36: Anna Pepper scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Immanuel Lutheran’s nonconference loss at Cleveland.
Nyamer Riek added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Trojans play Victory Christian in a nonconference game tonight.
Swimming
Northfield 97, Mankato East/Loyola 83: Logan Gustufson had a pair of first-place finishes in the Cougars’ loss in a Big Nine Conference dual meet at Northfield.
Gustufson won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:10.67 and the 100 butterfly in 58.65.
Mankato West 98, Owatonna 88: Brandon Whitney had four first-place performances in the Scarlets’ Big Nine win at Owatonna.
Whiteney won the 200 freestyle (1:57.19) and 500 freestyle (5:29.92, and he joined in on two winning relays. Whitney, Ethan Bartell, Ashton Samuelson and Jackson Koeneman won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.64, and Whitney, Koeneman, Bartell and Charlie Simpson took first in the 400 freestyle relay.
Simpson also won the 50 freestyle in 23.17, and Koeneman took first in the 100 freestyle in 53.65.
