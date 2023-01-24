The Free Press
AUSTIN — Hunter Rigdon scored two goals for the Mankato West boys hockey team in a 6-2 Big Nine Conference road victory over Austin Tuesday.
Maddox Langworthy, Owen Essay, Weston Johnson and Tyler Graves also scored for the Scarlets. Johnson and Essay added assists.
Girls basketball
Austin 49, Mankato West 45: Livi Downs finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for the Scarlets in a Big Nine home win.
Teresa Kiewiet added 12 points and 12 rebounds for West.
The Scarlets host Northfield Friday.
Mankato East 54, Rochester Century 39: Peyton Stevermer led the Cougars with 16 points in the Big Nine home win.
Hailey Petzel and Macy Birkholz each scored 15 points for East, while Ellie Edberg added 10 rebounds.
East (9-5, 8-4 in Big Nine) will host Austin Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 36, Norwood Young America 35: Olivia Harazin scored 13 points for the Knights in a nonconference home win.
The Knights (16-1) play Thursday at Nicollet.
Maple River 64, Medford 33: Claire McGregor finished with 19 points for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference win.
Lexi Thomas had 17 points for Maple River, while Krystal Ulrich added 11 points.
The Eagles (9-7, 6-3 in Gopher) play Friday at Randolph.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 70, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 50: Katie Olson led the Bulldogs with 22 points in the home loss.
Faith Nielson scored 19 points for NRHEG.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 78, Rochester Century 66: Brogan Madson finished with 18 points and four assists for the Cougars in the Big Nine win.
Dwayne Bryant had 16 points, and Gandon Gosch scored 15. Carson Schweim added 11 points and nine rebounds.
St. Peter 79, Waseca 65: Tate Olson led the Saints with 22 points in a Big South Conference win.
Jeremiah Soderland added 19 points for the Saints.
For Waseca, Damarius Russell led the way with 23 points.
The Bluejays (12-3) host Jackson County Central Friday.
Martin County West 65, Madelia 30: Eric Anderson led the Blackhawks with 11 points in a Valley home win.
Josiah DeMaris scored 10 points for Madelia.
The Blackhawks (2-12) will play Friday at Nicollet.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 58: Memphis James finished with 24 points for JWP in a home win.
Daulton Bauer scored 20 for the Bulldogs, and Ryan Kronbach added 10 points.
JWP (8-6, 5-4 in Gopher) will host Kenyon-Wanamingo Friday.
Swimming
Mankato West 96, Simley 90: The Scarlets’ Ethan Bartell won both the 100-meter backstroke (1:01.53) and the 100 butterfly (58.04) in a meet at Mankato East.
West’s Jason Taylor won both the 50 freestyle (23.27) and the 100 freestyle (53.02).
Wrestling
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area 51, Mankato West 27: Five Scarlets won by fall in the loss at St. Peter.
Shafer Ehmke (145), Stihl Koberoski (152), Evan Wiebers (160), Damian Riewe (170) and Brody Koberoski (182) each got pins for West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.