MANKATO — Will Simmons was the individual winner, leading Mankato West to a 27-28 victory over Rochester John Marshall in a Big Nine Conference boys cross country dual meet Thursday at Minneopa Golf Course.

Simmons finished in 18:08.8.

Teammate Carson Deichman was third at 18:15.9, with Markus Rupnow next in 18:26.2. Silas Simpson placed ninth in 19:06.9, and Arnold Rupnow took 10th in 19:23.3.

West and Mankato East will compete in the final regular-season meet Thursday at Minneopa Golf Course.

Mankato West girls 21, Rochester John Marshall 35: The Scarlets had four of the top five runners in the Big Nine dual meet at Minneopa Golf Club.

West’s Chloe Aanenson placed second in 20:21.2, followed by Nicole Swanson in 21:10.1, Katie Swanson in 22:11.8 and Ryleigh Quint in 22:15.8. Aspen Clarksean placed seventh in 22:37.7.

Greta Freed of JM was the winner in 20:12.

Mankato East boys 26, Northfield 50, Austin 56: Andrew Johnson was the individual winner in 16:36.8 as the Cougars won the Big Nine triangular at the East course.

Calvin Moeller finished fourth in 17:40, Isaiah Anderson placed fifth in 17:45.5, Luke Scholtes took seventh in 18:19.8, and McCormick Rohlk was ninth in 18:30.4.

Mankato East girls 28, Northfield 30, Austin 78: The Cougars’ depth was key to the victory in a Big Nine triangular at the East course.

Northfield had the top two runners, including medalist Nicole Theberath in 20:17.7.

East’s Lauren Henkels was third in 20:46.8, followed by Randi Baier in 21:00.0, Olivia Beschorner in 21:06.5 and Megan Friedrichs in 21:20.9. Ava Matejcek placed 10th in 21:46.4.

Girls tennis

Rochester Century 6, Mankato East/Loyola 1: Grace Morgan won the No. 4 singles match 6-3, 6-3 in the Cougars’ Big Nine loss at the East courts.

Lizzy Boerboom lost 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, while the No. 3 doubles team of Emma Riebel and Abbie Bentson fell 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

East is 2-6.

Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Tri-City United 0: The No. 3 doubles team of Halle Bemmels and Ella Nesbit won 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 to highlight the Minnesota River Conference match at Le Center.

The Giants’ No. 2 doubles team of Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz won 6-4, 7-6 (1).

TCU plays its next match against Sibley East, while LSH plays Litchfield.

St. James Area 4, Luverne 3: Sam Tetzloff and Allison Bluedorn won the No. 2 doubles match 7-6 (4), 6-4 to help the Saints win the Big South Conference match at Luverne.

The No. 1 doubles team of Gabriela Trapero and Sailor Mohlenbrock won 6-4, 6-3.

In singles, Ellie Becker won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1, and Jaelyn Haler won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.

Blue Earth Area 7, River Valley 0: The Bucs allowed only six points in four singles matches to win the nonconference match at Blue Earth.

Tea Armstrong (6-0, 6-0), Marissa Benz (6-1, 6-1), Arika Howard (6-1, 6-1) and Addison Armstrong, (6-2, 6-0) each won singles matches.

United South Central 5, Maple River 2: The No. 3 doubles team of Hanna Olson and Brooklyn Yokiel won 6-2, 4-6, 1-6 in the match at Mapleton.

Alyson Swanson (6-2, 6-0) and Elizabeth Romano (6-2, 6-2) each won singles matches for USC.

Maple River’s victories came at No. 1 singles, where Olivia Pfeffer won 6-1, 6-1, and No. 3 singles, where Ally Mersman won 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

