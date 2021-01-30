MANKATO -- Mekhi Collins scored 23 points to lead Mankato West past Rochester John Marshall 51-39 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Saturday at the West gym.
Mason Ellwein, Buom Jock and Brady Haugum each scored seven points for the Scarlets.
West (4-1) hosts Northfield on Tuesday.
Mankato Loyola 76, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 37: Logan Carlson scored 23 points as the Crusaders won the Valley Conference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Simon Morgan had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Lawson Godfrey added 19 points and eight boards.
Jamis Ulman led LCWM with eight points.
Loyola (4-1) plays Monday against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Fitzgerald gym.
Girls basketball
Mankato West 52, Rochester John Marshall 32: The Scarlets allowed only eight points in the second half of a Big Nine victory at Rochester.
Lani Schoper had 21 points and five rebounds for West, which led 28-24 at halftime. Bri Stoltzman had 13 points and four assists, and Teresa Kiewiet added seven points and nine rebounds.
West (5-0) plays at Northfield on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Mankato East sweeps: Spencer Ruedy (145) and Braeden Hendel (152) each won two matches as the Cougars swept a pair of Big Nine duals. East (4-5, 3-3 in Big Nine) defeated Austin 64-15 and Winona 59-21.
Luke Scholtes (120), Cael Willaert (160), Brian Thilges (170), Brady Hoffner (182) and Ladyn Orrie (220) also went 2-0. Scholtes, Willaert, Thilges and Hoffner each had one pin.
Rochester Mayo 55, Mankato West 13: Trenton Fontaine won the 285 match by fall in 1:56 in the Scarlets' Big Nine road loss.
Damian Riewe earned a 16-7 major decision at 160, and Gannon Rosenfeld won 4-1 at 220.
United South Central loses two: Bryce Sonnek won twice as the Rebels dropped two matches in a triangular at Pine Island.
In a 48-34 loss to Pine Island, Sonnek won by fall at 126 pounds. Byron Getchell (132) and Matt Beyer (195) also won by fall, and Micah Hamson won by major decision.
Sonnek won a 3-2 decision in a 51-12 loss to Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 51. Kolt Bullerman (106) won a 4-0 decision, Ethan Elvebak (138) won a 7-1 decision, and Konner Harpestad (160) won a 7-1 decision.
Maple River sweeps: Boden Simon and Brady Walters each won two matches as Maple River defeated Lakeville South 36-32 and White Bear Lake Area 51-22.
Simon (132) won a 9-0 major decision and a fall in 30 seconds, while Walters won by fall in 1:50 and 1:17.
Hockey
Mankato East/Loyola 2, Rochester Mayo 1, OT: Jake Schreiber scored in overtime as the Cougars prevailed in a Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
Layten Liffrig had the Cougars' other goal in the first period. The Cougars had 52 shots on goal.
East/Loyola plays at Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
