The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato West boys soccer team fell 3-0 to Rochester Century in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer match Tuesday at Dakota Meadows.
It was the Scarlets’ first loss of the season.
Nick Lundberg made six saves. Century outshot West 9-2.
The Scarlets (5-1-1) play Thursday at Austin.
Mankato East boys 1, Owatonna 1: Isak Abader scored the only goal of the second half as the Cougars finished in a tie in the Big Nine match at Owatonna.
Owatonna scored at 17:39 of the first half. Abader’s goal came at 21:11 of the second half.
Calin Jacobs made 18 saves, while the Cougars had 12 shots on goal.
East (2-5-1, 2-2-1 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at home against New Ulm.
Mankato West girls 2, Rochester Century 0: Kylie Peters scored twice as the Scarlets won the Big Nine match at Rochester.
Peters scored in the 12th minute of the first half, with an assist by Tealy Krosch, who tallied her first varsity point. Peters also scored six minutes into the second half with an assist by Katie Roberts.
Claire Hemstock made three saves for her fifth shutout of the season. West had five shots on goal.
West (6-1-1, 4-1 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at home against Austin in a Cancer Awareness event.
New Ulm 13, Loyola girls 0: Bryn Nesvold scored four goals for the Eagles in their road win.
Bekah Friendshuh scored twice. Paige Kalis had a goal and two assists.
Alexis Rustin, Kaye Rysdahl, Madison Roufs, Livia Reinarts and Paige Frederick also scored. Kendra Nesvold got the shutout in goal.
The Eagles (4-1-1) will host Mankato East Thursday.
New Ulm 2, Loyola boys 1: Aaron Eikanger scored a pair of second half goals for the Eagles in their home victory.
Johnny Godoy scored for the Crusaders. Jack Richards made five saves.
Loyola (1-7) will host Worthington Thursday.
Tennis
Rochester Century 5, Mankato West 2: Madison Plemmens-Schunk and the doubles team of McKenna Schreiber and Julia Unman had the wins for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference road loss.
Plemmens-Schunk, playing No. 4 singles, won a three-setter. Schreiber and Ulman, playing third doubles, won 6-1, 6-2.
West will play Friday at Shakopee.
Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Sibley East 0: Gretchen Dwyer and Darbi Dunning each claimed three-set victories to pace the Giants in the Minnesota River Conference match.
Dwyer won 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Dunning had a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles.
The Giants’ No. 1 doubles team of Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt won 6-2, 6-0.
Fairmont 5, Waseca 2: Fairmont won three of four singles matches to win the Big South Conference match at Waseca.
Waseca’s Taylor Pfeifer won by injury default at No. 1 singles. The No. 3 doubles team of Ava Storjohann and Grace Lapides won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Waseca (2-11, 1-1 in Big South) plays at Blue Earth Area on Thursday.
St. James Area 7, Redwood Valley 0: St. James Area won each match in straight sets, losing only 14 games, in the Big South Conference match.
Ellie Becker won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-0. In each of the other six matches, one of the sets was 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of Gabriela Trapero and Sofia Solorzano won 6-2, 6-0.
Cross Country
The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross country team took first place with 72 points at the Norwood Young America Lions Invite.
Mitchell Johnstone (16:22) of Loyola/Cleveland was the medalist.
Jerrett Peterson (17:16) took sixth for the Crusaders, while Tyler Erickson (17:23) of Loyola/Cleveland was just behind him at eighth.
Austin Antony (17:06) of Tri-City United finished sixth.
Ellie Nygren (20:47) took sixth for Loyola/Cleveland on the girls side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.