ROCHESTER — The Mankato West boys golf team shot 300 to win the Big Nine Conference championship, which finished Tuesday at Northern Hills Golf Course.
West's Owen Bjork had the low score of 68, and teammate Leo Gellert took third at 73. Timothy Cain tied for fifth at 77, and Tyler Tosch shot 82.
East placed eighth at 338. Jacob Kanzenbach tied for fifth at 77. Other East players were Carter Dean (84), Tristan Hansen (88) and Isaac Brennan (89).
Northfield won the girls championship, which was held at Faribault, by shooting 370.
Mankato West was sixth at 406. East did not have a full team.
West's Tealy Krosch placed sixth at 91, and Allie Grabianowski shot 98. East's Natalie Benton shot 100.
East and West compete in the Section 2AA tournament Wednesday at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan.
Softball
Mankato West splits: Lauryn Douglas and Bri Stoltzman each had two hits as the Scarlets won 5-1 in the second game to gain a split of the Big Nine Conference doubleheader at Owatonna.
West lost 5-4 in the opener. Abbi Stierlen took the loss, and she had two hits and an RBI.
West (15-4) hosts Mankato East on Thursday.
Nicollet 4, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Samantha Kettner had two RBIs as Nicollet won the nonconference game on the road.
Marah Hulke was 2 for 3, and she pitched a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Hayley Selby and Olivia Whitmore each had an RBI.
Grace Bauer had two hits, including a double, for MVL.
Maple River 11, Waseca 5, 9 innings: Gabby Drews had four hits, two RBIs and four runs scored as the Eagles won in extra innings at Waseca.
Julia Langworthy pitched the complete game to get the victory. Alexis Thomas was 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
Maple River (11-8) hosts Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 7, Hayfield 3: Cloie Arndt hit a home run for the third straight game to lead the Panthers to the Gopher Conference win.
Arndt was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
NRHEG (17-2) plays Thursday against United South Central at Wells.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 15, Sleepy Eye 5: Olivia Harazin was 3 for 4 with four RBIs as the Knights won a nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Rachel Sickler had three RBIs, and Jacie Schultz was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 11, New Ulm: Jacie Schultz pitched a complete game, with 11 strikeouts as the Knights completed the split doubleheader sweep at home.
Lauren Kuebler and Gillian Hanson each had a double and home run. Kuebler finished with three RBIs, while Hanson had two.
LCWM (17-1) plays at New Ulm Cathedral on Friday.
St. Clair/Loyola 14, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4, 6 innings: Caroline Schimek gave up one earned with five strikeouts to get the win.
Peyton Zabel had three singles and an RBI, and Jaylee Ely had two hits and two RBIs. Irie Hansen and Savannah Heinbaugh both had a double and two RBIs, and Gabby Bemmels had two hits.
Hallie Wheelock and Lexi Dahlberg each had two hits for the Bulldogs in a home loss.
St. Clair (2-17) plays Thursday at home against Lyle-Pacelli.
Baseball
Mankato Loyola 15, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3: Lawson Godfrey and Jake Sizer each had three RBIs as the Crusaders ended the regular season with a nonconference win at Fairfax.
Bryce Schwab was 4 for 4 with an RBI, and Mason Stoffel had two hits and an RBI.
Loyola (14-3) opens the Section 2A playoffs on Saturday.
Madelia 6, Cleveland 0: Dylan Grev pitched a five-hitter, walking one and striking out seven, as Madelia won the home game.
Elijah McCabe was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Grev, Ethan Arndt and Jordan Koberoski each had two hits.
Madelia (8-12) opens the Section 2A tournament Saturday.
New Ulm 8, Luverne 3: Cole Ranweiler and Hunter Sehr each had two hits ad two RBIs for the Eagles in a Big South Conference road game.
Ethan Stade pitched six innings to get the win, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Le Sueur-Henderson 14, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 8: Evan Mann was 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Knights in a nonconference loss at Le Sueur.
Zack Wells, Carter Swanson and Lane Berle each had two hits, and Bryar Larson had two RBIs.
LCWM (3-16) hosts St. Clair on Wednesday.
Maple River 13, Blue Earth Area 2, 5 innings: Mason Frank and Isaiah Anderson both went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Eagles.
Lucas Doering pitched three innings to get the win.
Maple River (12-5) plays a doubleheader against Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday.
Tennis
Rochester Lourdes 6, St. James Area 1: Brennan Kern scored the Saints' only point in the Section 1A semifinal loss at Rochester.
Kern won the No. 4 singles match 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Caleb Rivera and James Gutierrez lost 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.
