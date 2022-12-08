The Free Press
MANKATO — Kyle Steinke scored 26 points as Mankato West opened the season with a 74-71 win over Northfield in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Thursday at the West gym.
Matt Smith added 20 points, and Landon Dimler scored 13.
Soren Richardson scored 27 for Northfield.
West plays Saturday at Winona.
Mankato East 92, St. Peter 59: M.J. Omot had 21 points and five steals for the Cougars in a nonconference win at St. Peter.
Carson Schweim had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Brogan Madson added 17 points and four assists. Ganden Gosch had 10 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals.
East (3-0, 1-0 in Big Nine) plays at Northfield on Thursday.
Maple River 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 53: Mason Schirmer had 18 points, nine assists and four steals as the Eagles won a Gopher Conference game on the road.
Hayden Niebuhr scored 16 points, and Aaron Pawlitschek added 14 points.
Maple River (4-0, 2-0 in Gopher) plays Maranatha Academy on Saturday at the Breakdown Tip-Off at Hopkins.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 77, Nicollet 43: Memphis James scored 23 points to lead the Bulldogs to a Valley Conference win at Nicollet.
Cole Schlueter and Daulton Bauer each added 12 points, and Ryan Kronbach scored 11.
JWP (1-0) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Friday.
Glenville-Emmons 57, Immanuel Lutheran 44: Jayme Kranz had 21 points and seven rebounds in the nonconference game at Mankato.
Blue Earth Area 63, Martin County West 58: Abe Kokos made eight 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as the Bucs gained a nonconference victory.
Jacob Grandgenett added 18 points for the Bucs (3-0).
Mitchell Weber scored 25 points for MCW, and Zach Anderson had 21 points.
Girls basketball
Austin 51, Mankato East 49: Maddy Beaty tied the game with a 3-pointer in the final minute, but Austin made two free throws with five seconds to play to gain a Big Nine win at Austin.
Macy Birkholz had a team-high 20 points for East, and Peyton Stevermer scored 11. Ellie Edberg had eight points and six rebounds.
East 1-2, 1-2) hosts DeLaSalle on Friday.
Nicollet 47, Mankato Loyola 35: Shannon Soost had seven points and 15 rebounds to help Nicollet win the Valley Conference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Brooklyn Bode added 10 points for the Raiders, who led 25-21 at halftime.
Sammy Kann led Loyola with 19 points, and Maddie Huiras had nine points and 15 rebounds.
Nicollet (3-1) hosts St. James Area on Monday.
New Ulm 62, Hutchinson 55: Daviney Dreckman had 16 points and five rebounds in the Eagles’ nonconference road win.
Bryn Nesvold added 16 points and four steals, and Brooklyn Lewis had 11 points, three assists and four steals.
New Ulm hosts St. Peter on Friday.
New Ulm Cathedral 45, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44: Ella Mullenbach scored 20 points for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference loss.
Mackenzie Merseth added nine points and 11 rebounds for MVL.
MVL (1-2, 0-1 in Tomahawk) plays at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Tuesday.
United South Central 63, Immanuel Lutheran 38: Taylor Schroeder scored 18 points for the Rebels in a nonconference game at Wells.
Kelsie Chapman added 12 points, and Alivia Bruegger had nine points and eight rebounds.
Wrestling
Mankato West 37, Winona/Winona Cotter 33: Noah Dismore had a fall in 2:21 at 285, leading the Scarlets to a Big Nine Conference win at Winona.
Stihl Koberoski won 5-0 at 160, and Brody Koberoski won 10-2 at 195.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 57, Triton 24: Carson Petry (126), Jacon Hulsing (138), Lucas Morsching (160), Avery Fall (220) and Keegan Kuball (285) each won by fall in WEMJWP’s Gopher Conference victory.
Gavin Krause won by major decision at 152.
Kenyon-Wanamigo 75, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 6: Makota Misgen had the Panthers’ only victory in a Gopher dual.
Misgen won the 285 match by fall at 6:07.
Boys hockey
Mankato East/Loyola 8, Austin 2: Andrew Bastian had two goals and an assist as the Cougars won a Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
Christian Theuninck, Boston Beltz, Shae Gavin, Caden Hansen, Zach Lebens and Jayden Larson also scored goals.
Lucas Rheaume-Barnett made 10 save for the Cougars.
