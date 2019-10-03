The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Caspar Olseth and Ethan Ulman each scored a goal as Mankato West wrapped up the regular-season with a 2-0 victory over Marshall in a nonconference boys soccer match Thursday at Dakota Meadows.
Tyler Makela assisted on Olseth’s goal. Ulman scored on a penalty kick.
The Scarlets outshot the Tigers 9-4. Nick Lundberg made four saves in goal for the shutout.
West finishes the regular season at 12-2-2.
New Ulm 4, Loyola/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia 2: Jack Howard scored two goals as the Eagles won the nonconference match at New Ulm.
Dan Rosenhamer and Brandon Ocampo assisted on Howard’s goal, and Ocampo later scored with an assist by Howard. Ocampo also picked up an assist on the final goal scored by Aaron Eikanger.
Josh Rakoczy had 10 saves for New Ulm.
Tennis
Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0: McKenna Reinhardt was the three-set winner at No. 3 singles in the Giants’ Section 2A victory at Le Sueur.
The rest of the matches were won in straight sets. Greta Nesbit and Gretchen Dwyer each won 6-0, 6-0, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo.
LSH (13-6) plays Annandale or Belle Plaine on Monday at Gustavus Adolphus.
St. James 4, Maple River 3: Luci Kulseth, Sailor Mohlenbrock and Mya Hanson each won singles matches for the Saints in a Section 3A match at Gustavus Adolphus.
Vanessa Barkosky of Maple River beat Ellie Becker at No. 1. Kulseth won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. Mohlenbrock won at No. 3, 6-0, 6-0. Hanson also won big by scores of 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Olivia Pfeffer and Abby Bruegger won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles for the Eagles. Ella Sohre and Sophie Christian also won at No.2 doubles for Maple River.
Cross country
Jett Oachs finished second, helping the Mankato East boys to a runner-up finish at the I-90 Invitational at Fairmont.
Worthington won the meet with 52 points, defeating East by one point. East won a tiebreaker with St. James Area for second place, based on the No. 6 runner for each team. Belle Plaine was fourth at 121.
East’s Andrew Johnson placed fourth, with teammates Calvin Moeller in 14th, David Wedzina in 16th, Calvin Rykhus in 17th and Alexander MacLean in 21st. Individual times were not available.
