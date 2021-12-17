The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Mekhi Collins scored 27 points as Mankato West defeated Rochester Mayo 67-54 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Louis Magers added 22 points, and Aidan Corbett scored 11.
West (3-0, 3-0 in Big Nine) hosts Faribault on Tuesday.
New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 64: Charlie Osborne and Colton Benson each scored 26 points for the Eagles in a Big South Conference win at New Ulm.
Zander Fischer added 15 points for New Ulm.
Waseca 66, St. Peter 57: Elijah Breck had 25 points and six rebounds in the Big South win at home.
Shaun Hulscher had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Isaac Potter had seven rebounds and six assists.
Alex Bosacker scored 16 points for St. Peter.
Waseca (3-3, 1-0) plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday.
St. James Area 68, Fairmont 58: Hayden Jones scored 30 points for the Saints in a Big South win at Fairmont.
Levi Pooley scored 18 for Fairmont.
St. James Area (3-3) plays at St. Peter on Tuesday.
Springfield 66, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 50: Cater Hillesheim scored 18 points to lead Springfield to the Tomahawk Conference win at Springfield.
Ben Pearson led MVL with 15 points. Brayden Kube had 10 points, and Ty Sexton grabbed nine rebounds.
Hayfield 69, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43: Landon Dimler scored 21 points for the Bulldogs in a Gopher Conference loss at Hayfield.
JWP (2-2, 1-1) plays Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Martin County West 73, Cleveland 28: Tanner Sian scored 23 points for the Mavericks in a Valley Conference game.
Zach Anderson scored 15 points, and Mitch Weber scored 10 points.
For Cleveland, Carter Dylla scored nine points.
Girls basketball
St. Peter 75, Waseca 45: Rhyan Holmgren scored 29 points for the Saints in the Big South win at home.
Annika Southworth added 16 points for St. Peter.
Chloe Wadd led Waseca with 16 points.
St. Peter (7-0) plays at St. James Area on Tuesday.
Nicollet 56, Martin County West 42: Brooklyn Bode scored 23 points in Nicollet’s Valley Conference win at home.
Hayley Selby added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Marah Hulke scored 11 points.
For Martin County West, Rubi Reyes scored 13 points, and Kari Matejka had 11 points.
Nicollet (2-5) plays Monday at home against Cleveland.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 71, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 21: Olivia Harazin scored 20 points in the Knights’ Valley win at Alden.
Lauren Cooper and Katelin Flack each scored 13 points.
LCWM (4-0, 4-0) plays at Waseca on Tuesday.
Maple River 46, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 37: Claire McGregor had 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in Maple River’s Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Lexi Thomas added 14 points and six rebounds.
Maple River (3-1, 2-0 in Gopher) plays Tuesday at home against Medford.
Hayfield 93, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31: Alexis Dahlberg scored eight points for JWP in the Gopher loss at Janesville.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Springfield 51: Abbie Riederer scored 23 points with 12 rebounds in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference win at home.
Kaylee Hunter and Sam Dalueg each scored 12 points, and Dalueg had nine rebounds. Ella Mullenbach had four steals, and Hunter had five assists.
Emma Hauger scored 18 for Springfield.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 78, Triton 50: Sophie Stork had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Panthers won a Gopher game at home.
Sidney Schultz had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Erin Jacobson scored 13 points with eight rebounds.
NRHEG (6-0, 3-0) plays Tuesday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Skiing
Wild Mountain Invitational: Breck Carlson had a time of 1:08.76 to finish fourth at the meet at Taylors Falls.
The West girls placed 11th, with Brynn Bohlke adding a 27th-place finish at 1:17.08.
Mankato East took 22nd, led by Maddie Cooney’s 37th-place finish in 1:17.40.
In the boys race, East took ninth, with Brenden Steinbach taking 30th in 1:10.89 and Carson Stenzel placing 33rd in 1:11.21.
West finished 21st, with Andrew Krediet taking 61st in 1:15.07.
Gymnastics
Mankato West 138.050, Mankato East 133.650, Faribault 99.925: McKenna Schreiber won the all-around at 35.700, helping West win the Big Nine Conference triangular at K&G Gymnastics.
Schrieber won the vault at 9.300 and bars at 9.000. Teammate Zoey Hermel took first on floor exercise at 9.475.
East’s Ella Turner was second in the all-around at 34.600. She won the balance beam at 9.100.
