MANKATO — Derek Stierlen scored with 2:02 remaining in overtime as Mankato West defeated Marshall 5-4 in a Section 3A quarterfinal boys hockey game Friday at All Seasons Arena.
Zach Benson and Schmidt assisted on the game-winner.
The Scarlets trailed 2-0 after two periods, but Schmidt scored twice and Zach Benson and Owen Essay each had a third-period goal.
West will play top-seeded New Ulm on Monday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Mankato East/Loyola 6, Minnesota River 2: Aaron Kamm scored twice as the Cougars advanced to the Section 3A semifinals with the win at All Seasons Arena.
Caden Hansen, Zachary Lebens, Shae Gavin and Andrew Bastian each scored a goal for the Cougars. Brody Kunst made 25 saves.
East/Loyola, the No. 2 seed, plays Luverne on Monday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 82, Red Wing 50: Giles Lancaster had 19 points and four assists as the Cougars won a Big Nine Conference game at Red Wing.
Carson Schweim added 18 points and four assists, and Lucas Gustafson scored 15 points. Ganden Gosch had 13 points and five rebounds.
East (19-5, 16-4 in Big Nine) plays for the conference championship on Tuesday at Owatonna.
Sleepy Eye 54, Mankato Loyola 46: Simon Morgan had 21 points and 13 rebounds in Loyola’s nonconference loss at Fitzgerald gym.
Morgan is the second player in program history to reach 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.
Jake Sizer had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Carter Zimmerman scored 14 points.
Loyola (18-7) plays Monday at Springfield.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 95, Medford 64: The Bulldogs made 21 3-pointers in a Gopher Conference win at Janesville.
Daulton Bauer led JWP with 29 points, while Memphis James scored 25 points and Caleb Quast had 10 points.
JWP (12-13, 7-9) plays at Madelia on Monday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 72, Norwood Young America 43: Michael Matteson scored 13 points for the Knights in a nonconference road victory.
Ethan Anderson scored 12 points, and Zack Wells, Jamis Ulman and Gage McManemy each scored 10 points.
LCWM (24-1) plays at Belle Plaine on Friday.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 70, Red Wing 62: Ellie Edberg had 23 points and six rebounds as the Cougars won the Big Nine home game to finish second in the conference.
Peyton Stevermer had 18 points, four assists and three steals, and Macy Birkholz had 18 points and five steals.
For Red Wing, Sami Chandler scored 27 points.
East (19-6, 18-4 in Big Nine) hosts Mankato West on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section 2AAA playoffs.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 54, Maple River 46: Lauren Cooper had 22 points and Olivia Harazin added 17 points in the Knights’ nonconference win at Mapleton.
Katelin Flack had 10 points for the Knights.
Lexi Thomas scored 18 points for Maple River, and Claire McGregor scored 16 points.
Maple River (14-11) plays Tuesday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs. LCWM (25-1) hosts Medford in the Section 2AA playoffs Tuesday.
Tri-City United 65, St. Clair 55: Brooklin Hinze scored 35 points for the Cylones in a nonconference home loss.
Brooklyn Meng and Stephanie Cink each scored 12 points.
New Ulm Cathedral 57, Nicollet 34: Ava Krueger and Jenna Hotovec each scored 16 points in Cathedral’s Section 2A win at Nicollet.
Leah Bode had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Nicollet (10-17), and Brooklyn Bode added 16 points.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Mankato Loyola 27: Katie Olson scored 22 points in the Bulldogs’ Section 2A win at Janesville.
Faith Olson added 13 points for JWP (13-14).
Jackie Fraze led Loyola (6-21) with eight points.
Martin County West 71, Madelia 26: Ollie Glover scored nine points fo Madelia in the Section 2A road game.
Katherine DeVlaeminck added eight points and three blocks for Madelia (4-23).
