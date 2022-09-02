The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Ty Neils led the Mankato West football team with six tackles, including four sacks, in a 23-0 victory at Rochester John Marshall Friday night.
The game was called at halftime due to lightning, after both coaches mutually agreed to end it. There will be no makeup.
The West defense dominated throughout, as John Marshall finished the two quarters with -23 yards of offense.
Bart McAninch went 5 for 10 passing with 80 yards and a touchdown. He also added a rushing touchdown. Jackson Froderman rushed nine times for 97 yards and a score. Elijah Bollman also had a rushing touchdown.
The Scarlets (1-0) host New Prague Friday.
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 28, United South Central 16: The Spartans won their season-opener at St. Clair.
No stats were available for this game.
St. Clair/Loyola will host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Friday.
Norwood Young America 27, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7: Mike Matteson finished with eight catches for 88 yards for the Knights in the road loss.
Matteson also led LCWM with 51 rushing yards, and added six tackles. Jack Goerenger made seven tackles, including six solos.
The Knights (0-1) play Friday at Blue Earth Area.
Fillmore Central 14, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Ryan Kronbach made seven catches for 50 yards in the Bulldogs’ road loss.
Karson Lindsay threw for 107 yards and made four tackles. Nolan Morsching led JWP with five tackles.
Waseca 45, St. Peter 13: Oliver O’Brien carried 20 times for 218 yards and five touchdowns in the Bluejays’ season-opening win at St. Peter.
Christian Rodriguez had 20 carries for 171 yards and a rushing touchdown, and Carter Ellis led the defense with eight tackles.
Cole Filand and Ashton Volk each scored for the Saints.
The Bluejays (1-0) host Marshall Friday.
Edgerton 48, Madelia 16: The Blackhawks fell at home.
No stats were available for this game.
Madelia (0-2) plays Friday at Hills-Beaver Creek.
Tennis
Mankato East 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2: Mankato East swept the singles to claim a nonconference victory at the East courts.
Sam Williams (6-1, 6-1), Syd Jacobs (6-1, 6-3), Tiegen Richards (6-2, 6-2) and Peyton Stevermer (6-2, 6-1) won singles matches.
The No. 3 doubles team of Maddy Riebel and Baylee Knott won 6-1, 6-3.
East (7-2) hosts Austin on Tuesday.
Blue Earth Area 4, Maple River 3: The No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Survis and Ashlyn Klinkner won 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 as the Bucs claimed the home victory.
Addison Armstrong won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
Maple River’s Kelsey Jaeger and Claire Langworthy won 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.
