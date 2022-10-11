The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Kate Hinz and Julia Schumacher each scored two goals as Mankato West defeated New Ulm 7-0 in the Section 2AA girls soccer tournament Tuesday at Caswell North.
Aubrey Makela, Molly Miller and Kaitie Heller also scored goals for the Scarlets. Hinz, Makela, Schumacher and Sydney Shain each had an assist.
Romo Smith made one save in the first half, and Anne Schill didn’t make any saves in the second half of West’s eighth shutout of the season.
West (12-3-1), the No. 2 seed, hosts St. Peter on Thursday.
Mankato East girls 14, Worthington 0: Ella Huettl and Eva Starkey each scored three goals as the No. 1 seeded Cougars prevailed in the Section 2AA quarterfinals at Caswell North.
Kenzie Keller, Paige Turek and Taylor Schilling each scored twice, and Jenna Starkey and Jillian Borgmeier also scored.
The Cougars had 35 shots on goal.
East (17-0) hosts Jordan on Thursday.
St. Peter girls 3, Marshall 0: Adrianna Bixby had a goal and assist as the Saints won at home in the Section 2AA tournament.
Natalie Petersen and Paige Winkelmann also scored for the Saints.
St. Peter had 12 shots on goal, while Marshall had six.
Worthington 6, New Ulm boys 1: Ethan Goff made 17 saves for the Eagles in a Section 2AA road game.
Brenen Shaver scored New Ulm’s goal.
Volleyball
Mankato West 3, Owatonna 0: Ella Olson had 13 kills and eight digs in the Scarlets’ 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 Big Nine Conference road victory.
Gabi Peterson added eight kills, and Allison Banse made 15 digs. Brooklyn Geerdes had 16 assists.
West (9-13) plays at Austin on Tuesday.
St. Peter 3, Fairmont 0: Emmy Remmert had 13 kills and 11 digs as St. Peter won the Big South Conference match 25-8, 25-8, 25-20 at Fairmont.
Kylee Horner had 10 kills and served six aces, and Riley Rubischko served five aces. Iris Elias had 34 assists.
Cleveland 3, Madelia 0: Ashley Sorenson made 18 assists in Madelia’s Valley Conference loss at Cleveland.
Scores were 25-20, 25-14, 25-12.
Brooke Lensing had nine kills.
Madelia (13-14, 5-3 in Valley) plays Edgerton on Tuesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Waseca 0: Lauren Cooper made 28 digs in the Knights’ 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 nonconference win at Waseca.
Maggie Graupman had nine kills, with Gillian Hanson and Avery Voges each getting eight.
LCWM (20-7) hosts Blue Earth Area on Monday.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 3, Nicollet 1: Shannon Soost made 15 kills in Nicollet’s Valley loss on the road.
Scores were 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22.
Brooklyn Bode had nine kills, and Mia Lambrecht had 13 assists.
Nicollet plays at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Monday.
Springfield 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Ava Munsen had 10 kills and four blocks in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference loss at Springfield.
Munsen also served four aces. Kerigan Brau had 25 assists.
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2: Alayna Atherton made 21 kills in the Bucs’ Gopher Conference loss at Faribault.
Scores were 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-11.
Ashlyn Pelant had 29 assists, while Josie Volkmann had 39 digs. Claire Bohlen had 13 kills, and Addison Condon made 35 digs.
WEM (12-10, 8-2 in Gopher) plays at the Eastview Tourney on Friday and Saturday.
Girls swimming
Mankato West 89, Albert Lea 71: Olivia Leonard set a pool record in the 200-yard individual medley, and West’s 400 freestyle relay also set a pool record in the Big Nine dual at the East pool.
Leonard finished the 200 IM in 2:11.71, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Lucy Vogt, Ella Lee, Olivia Koeneman and Leonard won in 3:45.49.
Leonard also won the 500 freestyle in 5:33.98.
Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Lee and Vogt teamed up for a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 1:54.07.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Bittner, Kate Camp, Koeneman and Vogt took first in 1:48.97.
Vogt also won the 200 freestyle in 2:11.52, as did Emma Gustafson in the 100 butterfly in 1:10.78.
Veronica Mariottini won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.35, and Bittner placed first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.48.
Anna Kapsner scored 194.55 points to win the diving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.