The Free Press
MANKATO — Brooklyn Geerdes pitched a three-hitter as Mankato West defeated Faribault 18-0 in five innings in a Big Nine Conference softball game Tuesday at the West field.
Geerdes walked one and struck out two.
Breck Carlson had three hits and four RBIs, and Abbi Stierlen had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Lani Schoper, Lauryn Douglas and Jillian Olsen each had two hits.
West (8-0, 5-0 in Big Nine) plays at Owatonna on Thursday.
Mankato East 14, Rochester John Marshall 0, 5 innings: Kylinn Stangl pitched a three-hitter as the Cougars won a Big Nine road game.
Madison Mangulis had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs, and Destiny Reasner was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Peyton Stevermer also had three RBIs.
East (4-3, 4-1 in Big Nine) plays at Red Wing on Thursday.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 6, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 4: Becca Kuck had two hits and two RBIs for the Chargers in a nonconference loss.
Morgan Paulsen also had an RBI.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 12, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2: Sophie Stork allowed no earned runs over seven innings in the Panthers’ win.
Stork went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Ava Kyllo finished 4 for 4 with three runs scored and six stolen bases.
For JWP, Brielle Dessner went 2 for 3 with a double.
The Panthers host Hayfield Wednesday.
Madelia sweeps: The Blackhawks swept St. Clair/Mankato Loyola in a doubleheader, winning 10-6 and 6-0.
In the 10-6 win, Malia Schwanke, Corban Tatro and Abby Jacobs each had two hits and two runs scored for Madelia.
For St. Clair/Loyola, Gabby Bemmels went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
Tatro tossed a shutout with 11 strikeouts in the 6-0 win. Emma Coil finished 4 for 4 with two runs scored.
LCWM splits: The Knights beat Nicollet 3-2 and lost to Springfield 8-6.
LCWM’s Gillian Hanson hit a walk-off home run in the victory.
For the Raiders, Olivia Whitmore homered. Marah Hulke allowed one earned run over 6 2/3 innings.
In the Knights’ loss to Springfield, Addie Ahern finished 2 for 4 with a triple.
St. Peter 13, Jackson County Central 5: McKenna Van Zee went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases for the Saints in the Big South Conference win.
Lilly Ruffin had a hit with three runs and three RBIs, and Sophia Doherty homered for St. Peter.
New Ulm 13, Waseca 0: Riley Ruedy 1 for 2 for the Bluejays in the loss.
Jordan Hofmeister finished 1 for 1 with a walk for Waseca.
Baseball
Mankato West 10, Faribault 0: Tanner Shumski pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts in the Big Nine game at Faribault.
Louis Magers went 3 for 5 and scored two runs, and Ryan Haley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
West (6-0) plays Thursday against Owatonna at ISG Field.
Rochester John Marshall 1, Mankato East 0: The Cougars fell in the Big Nine Conference game at home.
Hunter Milow started and tossed 3 1/3 shutout innings for East.
Dylan Kopesky, Milow, Kyle Bridger and Landon Metcalfe had hits for the Cougars.
East (2-3, 1-3 in Big Nine) plays Thursday in New Prague.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 16, Madelia 4, 5 innings: Madelia allowed 13 unearned runs in the Valley Conference loss.
Jake Lehman had two hits and two RBIs, and Garrett Reed had an RBI for Madelia.
Boys tennis
Mankato East 6, Northfield 1: Madden Vanderhoof won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 singles to lead the Cougars in a Big Nine match at Northfield.
Quinn Kelly (6-1, 6-2), Kaleb Kim (6-2, 6-0) and Ethan Young (6-0, 6-0) also won in singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Guillaume Bibbee and Logan Talle and the No. 2 team of Jackson Faust and Alex Morgan both won in straight sets.
Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato West 0: The Spartans won each match in straight sets to claim the Big Nine win at the East courts.
The closest singles match came at No. 3, where Desmond Johnson lost 6-4, 6-3. West’s No. 1 doubles team of Nicholas Danger and Parker Keenan lost 6-2, 6-0.
Lake City 5, Waseca 2: Lake City swept the singles matches to win the nonconference match at Waseca.
Waseca’s No. 2 doubles team of Dominic Grunzke and Ahmed Farooq won 6-0, 6-2, while the No. 3 team of Jenaro Delgado and August Hansen won 6-4, 7-5.
St. James 6, Faribault 1: The Saints swept the doubles slate in a win over the Falcons.
Payton Brown and Vince Brown won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Saints.
Andrei Rivera, Brennan Kern and Zech Ciske won at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles, respectively.
Girls lacrosse
Owatonna 7, Mankato 4: Annelise Winch scored three goals in Mankato’s Big Nine loss at Dakota Meadows.
Alaina Spaude also scored a goal for Mankato. Jess Eykyn made three saves.
Golf
Northfield girls 363, Mankato West 434, Rochester Century 444: Northfield’s Anna Nesseth was the medalist with an 87 in the Big Nine triangular at Northern Hills Golf Course.
The low score for West was a 103 by Ellie Carlson. Other West players were Anna Rudolf (107), Delaney Giesen (111) and Julia Roering (113).
Faribault 320, Mankato East boys 353: Carter Dean led the Cougars with a score of 81 at Faribault Golf & Country Club.
Aiden Prochaska was second for the Cougars at 86. The Falcons’ Keaton Ginter was the medalist at 76.
MVL sweeps: Ben Pearson shot 42 and was the medalist for the Minnesota Valley Lutheran boys team in a win over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at Mayflower Golf Club.
MVL’s James Osterman took second at 48. The Chargers won the meet with a score of 200.
On the girls side, the Chargers’ Abbie Riederer won with a score of 50.
MVL’s Gabbie Bleick took second at 61. The Chargers won with a score of 263.
St. Peter girls invitational: Mila Jennings was the medalist with an 81, leading Redwood Valley to the win at Shoreland Country Club.
Redwood Valley had a team score of 363, followed by Fairmont at 369, St. Peter at 375, Blue Earth Area at 415, Waseca at 430, Kasson-Mantorville at 455 and Faribault at 486.
Adrianna Bixby led St. Peter with an 84, and Audra Bixby shot 94.
St. Clair/Loyola boys 183, Alden-Conger 198: St. Clair/Loyola’s Jack Ammann was the medalist of the meet at 41.
Tyler Erickson and Ryker Erickson each shot 47 for Alden-Conger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.