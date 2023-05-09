The Free Press
MANKATO — Maddie Bode hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning as Mankato West defeated Northfield 5-3 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Tuesday at the West field.
West had tied the game with a double steal and error, setting up Bode’s home run.
Carlee Emery had a solo home run. Brooklyn Geerdes pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
West is 11-1, 9-0 in Big Nine games.
Mankato East 8, Albert Lea 5: The Cougars scored four runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to win the Big Nine game on the road.
In the winning rally, Hailey Petzel’s two-run double put East on top. Carlie Wendinger followed with a triple, and Destiny Reasner capped the rally with an RBI double.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 7, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4: Hannah Bruns and Anna Voegele each had two RBIs as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference game at Janesville.
Alix Velzke had three hits and an RBI, and Ellie Ready had two hits and an RBI.
WEM (6-5, 4-4) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Thursday.
Cleveland 11, Madelia 1, 5 innings: Cassie Connor was 3 for 4 with a home run in the Clippers’ Valley Conference win at Madelia.
Kaylee Karels had two hits and scored three runs, and Sophie Shouler added two hits and two runs. Hailey Plonsky was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits.
Ashlynn Sweet and Lauryn Grev each had two hits for Madelia.
Madelia (3-13, 1-5) hosts Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Friday. Cleveland (8-5) plays Thursday against St. Clair/Loyola.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial sweeps: Avery Voges picked up her 100th varsity hit as the Knights swept a nonconference doubleheader 3-0 and 4-2 at Pipestone Area.
In the opener, Gillian Hanson homered, while Olivia Harazin had three hits, and Rilee Penkert, Nettie Parsons and Avery Voges each had two hits.
Voges pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts.
Parson was the winning pitcher in the second game, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Voges got the save.
Voges also had two hits.
LCWM (15-2) plays at Belle Plaine on Thursday.
Nicollet 15, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 8: Sam Kettner was 3 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs as Nicollet won a nonconference game at home.
Ellie Matter had three hits, with a home run and two RBIs, and Izzy Torgerson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Leah Bode, Hattie Hansen and Morgan Arndt each had two hits.
Leah Bode pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts.
Briley Henderson was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for MVL. Becca Kuck was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.
Baseball
Albert Lea 13, Mankato East 7: Albert Lea scored six runs in the first inning of a Big Nine game at Albert Lea.
Nicholas Werk had three hits, including a double, and Logan Swalve had two hits and three RBIs. Owen Studtman had two hits.
United South Central 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Jack Brockmann went 2 for 4 in the Knights’ nonconference loss at Wells.
Zack Wells, Jackson Born and Caden Larson also had hits. Drew Dahl gave up no earned runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.
LCWM plays Sibley East on Friday at Gaylord.
Cathedral sweeps Loyola: Jaxon Libby had two RBIs for Mankato Loyola, which lost 11-2 and 11-1 in a nonconference doubleheader at Mueller Park in New Ulm.
In the first game, Mason Stoffel and Anders Winch each had two hits.
Loyola had only four hits in Game 2.
Loyola plays Madelia on Thursday at ISG Field.
Madelia 16, Cleveland 3: Eric Anderson went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Blackhawks in the Vally home win.
Jake Lehman was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Lacrosse
Mankato boys 7, Northfield 6: Mankato scored three goals in the fourth quarter to rally for a Big Nine victory at Northfield.
Andrew Sorbo scored three goals, and Gage Schmidt had two. Aaron Kamm and Gavin Villagomez each had one goal.
Mankato (5-2) plays Owatonna on Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Mankato girls 9, Northfield 4: Jana Johnson scored four goals in Mankato’s Big Nine win at Dakota Meadows.
Kira Prange added three goals, while Brie Severson and Olivia Holien each scored one.
Ashley Fischer made 13 saves.
Mankato (3-5) plays Thursday against Owatonna at Dakota Meadows.
