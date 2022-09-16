The Free Press
OWATONNA — Jackson Froderman rushed 17 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns for the Mankato West football team in a 38-7 road victory over Owatonna Friday night.
Bart McAninch went 8 of 16 passing for 106 yards and one touchdown for the Scarlets. He also scored a rushing touchdown.
Ty Neils finished with 10 tackles and a sack, while Damian Riewe added three interceptions.
The Scarlets (3-0) host Rochester Century at noon on Sept. 24.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 14: Ryder Thissen carried 22 times for 143 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs in a home victory.
Ryan Kronbach made four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown for JWP.
For NRHEG, Andrew Phillips rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 36, Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 6: Blake Lyons went 11-19 for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Clippers in the loss.
Bode Bartell made three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Waseca 49, Tri-City United 7: Damarius Russell scored four touchdowns for the Bluejays in the win at Montgomery.
Russell returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown, and returned an interception 53 yards for a score. He also made two receiving touchdowns and finished with 255 all-purpose yards.
Ollie O’Brien and Christian Rodriguez each scored rushing touchdowns for Waseca.
Chris Johnson made a 74-yard touchdown catch for TCU.
Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s 32, Madelia 8: No stats were available for this game.
Cross Country
Crusader Invitational: Nathan Strobel finished third for the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys with a time of 17:48, as the Crusaders won their home invite with 29 points.
James Younge (17:50) and Soren Kelly (17:57) finished fourth and fifth for the Crusaders, respectively.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman’s Josiah DeMaris won the meet at 16:34.
On the girls side, St. Peter’s Keira Friedrich won the meet at 19:47. The Saints won with a team score of 23 points.
Tri-City United’s Yasmin Ruiz took fourth at 21:17.
