OWATONNA — Ella Olson had 16 kills, five ace serves and 10 digs as Mankato West rallied for a 3-2 Big Nine Conference volleyball victory over Owatonna on Tuesday.
Scores were 23-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Maleah Grunst had 14 kills and 14 digs, and Allison Banse had 28 digs.
West (4-0) plays at the Shakopee tournament Saturday.
Nicollet 3, Mankato Loyola 1: Savannah Klockziem and Cason Forbrook each served six aces in Nicollet’s Valley Conference win at home.
Scores were 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19.
Klockziem also had eight kills, one more than Forbrook. Mia Lambrecht made a team-high 15 assists.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Maple River 1: Grace Sandmeyer made nine kills in the Knights’ 26-24, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17 nonconference victory at Mapleton.
Grace Thorson had eight kills, and Ally Mann had seven kills.
LCWM (3-1) hosts Cleveland on Tuesday.
St. Peter 3, Fairmont 0: Riley Rubischko served four aces and had 13 digs as the Saints won 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 in a Big South Conference match at Fairmont.
Emmy Remmert led the Saints with 11 kills, and Iris Elias had seven kills and 28 assists.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Sibley East 0: GSL won 25-11, 25-13, 25-19 in a nonconference match at Arlington.
Sibley East (2-1) plays at home Thursday against Mayer Lutheran.
Madelia 3, United South Central 2: Ashley Sorenson had 16 kills, 22 assists, 23 digs and four ace serves in Madelia’s nonconference win at home.
Scores were 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11.
Ashlynn Sweet added 15 kills, Katherine Devlaeminck made nine blocks, and Lauryn Grev had 24 digs.
Madelia (3-1) hosts Cleveland on Thursday.
Girls tennis
Sibley East 4, United South Central 3: Jada Henke won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 singles, helping Sibley East win three of four singles matches in the nonconference victory at Arlington.
USC’s Brylee Neubauer won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
Luverne 4, Blue Earth Area 3: Luverne swept the doubles to win the Big South match at Blue Earth.
Addison Armstrong (6-0, 6-1), Olivia Dutton (4-6, 7-5, 6-3) and Grace Hanson (6-4, 6-0) each won singles matches for the Bucs.
New Prague 6, Waseca 1: Maddy Benson won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles for Waseca’s only points in a nonconference match at New Prague.
Waseca (3-6) will host St. Peter on Thursday.
Soccer
Rochester Century 3, Mankato East 1: Abdikadir Ahmed put the Cougars on top at halftime, but Century scored three goals in the second half to claim the Big Nine win.
Owen Quist made eight saves, and and Madden Vanderwerf made three saves.
East (2-2) hosts Rochester Lourdes on Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
