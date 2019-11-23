The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato West girls basketball team opened its season with a 91-60 Big Nine victory over Owatonna Saturday at home.
Briana Stoltzman led the Scarlets scoring 29 points on 12 of 15 from the field. She also had five rebounds and five assists.
Calie Schumann scored 22 points including five 3-pointers. Teresa Kiewiet finished with 12 points, while Holly Wiste scored 11.
The Scarlets (1-0) play Dec. 3 at home against Red Wing.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 54, Belle Plaine 53: Lakesha Carter finished with 22 points for the Knights in their home victory.
Carter drove to the basket and scored the game-winner with 2.6 seconds remaining.
Olivia Harazin finished with 12 points for LCWM.
The Knights (2-0) host Le Sueur-Henderson Tuesday.
Girls hockey
Owatonna 5, Mankato East/Loyola 0: The Cougars fell Saturday in Owatonna.
Shot were 41-13 in favor of the Huskies.
East (3-2) plays Tuesday in Faribault.
