AUSTIN -- Bri Stoltzman scored 14 points in Mankato West's 61-41 loss to Austin in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Friday.
Lani Schoper added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Claire Hemstock grabbed seven rebounds.
West (12-6, 10-4 in Big Nine) plays at home Tuesday against Albert Lea.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67: Emma Nelson reached 1,000 points for her career for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference loss at home.
Nelson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Abbie Riederer had 23 points, six assists, six steals and eight rebounds.
The Chargers (16-4, 11-2) play Tuesday at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Hayfield 42, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 36: Toryn Richards finished with nine points, as the Bucs dropped their first Gopher Conference game of the season at Waterville.
WEM led 33-30 late, but struggled to hit shots down the stretch. The Bucs shot 25% from the field.
The Bucs (18-2, 10-1) host St. Peter on Monday.
Maple River 63, United South Central 29: Claire McGregor finished with 13 points and seven steals for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference road win.
Abby Bruegger scored 14 points for the Eagles, while Isabella Nelson added 11 points.
Maple River (11-9) plays Monday at Blue Earth Area.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 67, Nicollet/Mankato Loyola 61: Hayley Selby had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Raiders' Valley Conference loss.
Josi Hansen added 15 points, while Kendall Robertson had eight points and Marah Hulke made four assists.
Nicollet/Loyola (4-12) plays today at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Belle Plaine 58, Jordan 42: Lauren Johnson had 24 points, eight rebounds, and four assists as Belle Plaine won its 10th consecutive Minnesota River Conference game at home.
Johnson was 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Sarah Lenz added 10 points for Belle Plaine.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 50, Murray County Central 33: Margo Stoesz scored 18 points as the Wolverines won the Red Rock Conference game at Mountain Lake.
Brooke Naas added 15 points for MLAC (12-5, 9-4), which plays today against Windom Area at Mountain Lake.
Immanuel Lutheran 61, Cambridge Christian 49: Aubree Kranz scored 41 points, along with 10 rebounds and five assists, as Immanuel Lutheran won the Christian Athletic League game at Cambridge.
Amber Casto added 10 points, and Anna Pepper had eight points and five rebounds.
Immanuel plays at St. Cloud Christian today.
Skiing
Mount Kato triangular: The Mankato West girls finished with 118 points to win a triangular at Mount Kato.
West's Breck Carlson (47.87) was the medalist. Brynn Bohlke (50.02) finished second, and Briann Banwart (52.08) took third.
The East/Loyola girls were third with 73 points. Maddie Cooney (56.81) was 10th.
On the boys side, West won with 105 points.
The Scarlets' Jason Starks (44.75) was first across line. Blake Donkin (46.39) took second, while Jackson Glietz (47.34) took fourth.
For the Cougars, Jay Sabatka (46.70) led the way, finishing third. East/Loyola scored 83 points, taking third on the tiebreaker.
Wrestling
Mankato West 74, Austin 3: Mankato West took advantage of nine forfeits to win the Big Nine dual at the West gym.
West's Ryan Palmer (106) won by fall in 3:49, as did Damian Riewe (126) in 3:13. David Cruz (138) won a 6-4 decision, and Roen Anderson (152) won a 19-2 tech fall.
