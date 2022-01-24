The Free Press
AUSTIN — Teresa Kiewiet led the Mankato West girls basketball team with 21 points and eight rebounds in a 57-52 Big Nine Conference road loss to Austin Monday.
Lani Schoper added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Annika Younge had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Scarlets (12-4, 9-4 in Big Nine) play Friday at Northfield.
Nicollet 57, Cleveland 46: Marah Hulke finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals in the Valley Conference game at Cleveland.
Josi Hansen had 10 points and five assists for the Raiders, while Hayley Selby added eight points and 17 rebounds. Hatti Hansen scored 11 points.
For Cleveland, Kaylee Karels led the way with 24 points.
The Raiders (10-7) host Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Thursday.
St. Clair 55, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 45: Steph Cink scored 22 points for the Cyclones in the Valley home victory.
Kayli Hinze added 20 points for St. Clair, and Brooklin Hinze finished with 11 points.
St. Clair (13-5, 10-1 in Valley) plays Friday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Boys basketball
Norwood Young America 68, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60: Drew Dahl led the Knights with 21 points in the nonconference home loss.
Zack Wells added 15 points for the Knights.
St. Peter 72, Blue Earth Area 43: Vinny Guappone had 14 points and six rebounds for the Saints in the Big South Conference home victory.
Bennett Olson had nine points and 14 rebounds for the Saints, and Joshua Bosacker added 12 points and four steals.
For BEA, Ashton Lloyd finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
Fairmont 55, Waseca 47: Parker Link scored 16 points for the Bluejays in a Big South Conference home loss.
Elijah Breck added 15 points for Waseca.
The Bluejays (6-10) play Thursday at St. Peter.
Madelia 79, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 64: Ja’Sean Glover finished with 42 points, 19 rebounds and eight steals for the Blackhawks in the Valley home win.
Hayden Jones added 13 points for the Blackhawks.
Madelia (4-5) plays Tuesday at Martin County West.
Luverne 66, St. James Area 63: The Saints fell in the Big South road game.
St. James (8-9) will host Fairmont Friday.
North Metro Home School 59, Immanuel Lutheran 42: Jaxon Libby led the Trojans with 25 points in the loss.
