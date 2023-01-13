The Free Press
RED WING — Teresa Kiewiet finished with 20 points for the Mankato West girls basketball team in a 56-50 Big Nine Conference road loss Friday.
Landry DuBeau scored nine points for West, while Tucker Downs added eight points and eight rebounds.
The Scarlets host Owatonna Tuesday.
Sibley East 62, Mankato Loyola 49: Morgan Bednarek scored 18 points for the Wolverines in the home win.
Sammy Kann led the Crusaders with 13 points.
Waseca 58, Blue Earth Area 24: Khloe Wadd scored 31 points for the Bluejays in the Big South Conference home victory.
Waseca plays Saturday at Medford.
Maple River 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51: Claire McGregor scored 17 points for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference home win.
Lexi Thomas added 13 points for Maple River, and Olivia Sellers had 12 points.
For JWP, Presley James led the way with 11 points.
The Eagles (7-4, 5-1 in Gopher) play Saturday at St. James.
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 64, Nicollet 53: Leah Bode scored 18 points for the Raiders in the loss.
Brooklyn Bode had 10 points and eight rebounds for Nicollet, while Hatti Hansen also scored 10 points.
The Raiders (6-8) will host New Ulm Cathedral Monday.
Boys basketball
Mankato Loyola 42, Martin County West 39: Lawson Godfrey finished with 18 points for the Crusaders in the Valley Conference road win.
Simon Morgan added 11 points and 19 rebounds for Loyola.
The Crusaders (9-4) will host New Ulm Cathedral Saturday.
Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 52: Laird Keeton led Waseca with 23 points in a Big South victory.
Damarius Russell scored 16 points for the Bluejays, and Noah Thompson had seven points and eight rebounds.
Ashton Lloyd scored 17 points for the Bucs.
The Bluejays (9-2) will host Glencoe-Silver Lake Saturday.
Maple River 76, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40: Memphis James scored 15 points for the Bulldogs in the road loss.
Ryan Kronbach added 10 points for JWP.
The Bulldogs (6-5, 3-3 in Gopher) play Tuesday at Medford.
Skiing
East/Loyola wins: David Reynolds was the fastest Cougar (48.85), as East/Loyola won a combined race with 331.5 points at Mount Kato.
West finished second with 330 points.
The Scarlets’ Leo Demars was the fastest boy at 43.19. West’s Breck Carlson (47.00) won the girls’ side.
East’s Kira Neeb was second in the girls race at 48.57.
