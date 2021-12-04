MANKATO — Lani Schoper had 24 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead Mankato West past Northfield 82-31 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Saturday at the West gym.
Annika Younge added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Teresa Kiewiet had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Arianna Smith scored 14 points.
West (2-0, 2-0 in Big Nine) plays Tuesday at home against Austin
St. Louis Park 86, Mankato East 61: Mackenzie Schweim scored 20 points for the Cougars in the nonconference loss at Hopkins.
Lexi Karge had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Macy Birkholz scored 11.
East (1-1) hosts Rochester Century on Tuesday.
St. Peter 61, Marshall 44: Rhyan Holmgren scored 26 points and had seven rebounds to help the Saints win the Big Southeast Conference crossover game.
Annika Southworth added 13 points. Josie Wiebusch had five assists and five steals.
Wrestling
Dick Maher Invitational: Brian Thilges won the championship at 170 pounds to help Mankato East place fourth at the tournament, hosted by Blue Earth Area.
Luke Scholtes (138) and Brady Hoffner (182) each finished second in their weight class, and Ben Glogowski (152) and Max Morgan (170) both placed third.
For Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Carson Petry (103) and Keegan Kuball (285) each won their weight class, and Jack Cahill (170) placed second.
Paul Kreuger Classic: Mankato West's Damian Riewe (170) and Josh Allen (220) both took first in their weight class at the tournament, hosted by St. James Area.
The Scarlets finished third.
Stihl Koberoski took second at 145, and Shafer Ehmke (132), Brody Koberoski (152), Kaden Valimont (182) and Noah Dinsmore (285) each took third.
Chisago Lakes tournament: New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva went 0-4 at the tournament, losing 60-13 to Foley, 36-33 to Chisago Lakes, 60-21 to Cambridge-Isanti and 51-25 to Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Nikolas Petsinger was 4-0 at 132, as was Ralph Roesler at 195. Makota Misgen went 3-1 at 285.
Boys basketball
Maple River 52, Rochester Lourdes 42: Mason Schirmer had 12 points, seven assists and six steals for Maple River, which claimed the championship at the Hardwood Classic with a 52-42 victory over Rochester Lourdes.
Will Sellers added 12 points, and Hayden Niebuhr had eight points and eight rebounds.
Belle Plaine 70, Waseca 65: Shaun Hulscher scored 26 points for Waseca in the third-place game of the Hardwood Classic at Mapleton.
Elijah Breck added 20 points.
Waseca (0-2) hosts Stewartville on Tuesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 82, Sibley East 37: Zack Wells scored 22 points as the Knights won the non conference game at Lake Crystal.
Jamis Ulman added 15 points, while Gage McManemy scored 11 and Ethan Anderson had 10 points.
St. Clair 73, New Ulm Cathedral 34: Derrick Zeldenrust had 18 points and 11 rebounds to help St. Clair win the nonconference game at New Ulm.
Connor Andree had 13 points and five steals, and Mason Ward scored 13. Alex Freitag had seven points, five rebounds and four steals.
St. Clair (2-0) plays Martin County West on Tuesday at Trimont.
Gymnastics
Mankato Invitational: McKenna Schreiber won the all-around, pushing Mankato West to the team championship at K&G Gymnastics.
West scored 142.100 to win the eight-team meet, with St. Peter next at 136.500. New Ulm finished third at 135.350, followed by Mankato East at 134.325 and Waseca at 129.125.
Schrieber won the all-around with 36.325 points, with teammate Jenna Sikel was second at 35.825. Laur Klatt of St. Peter finished third at 35.250.
Sschreiber took first in the vault at 9.450, and Sikel won the bars at 9.350.
Kl;att placed first on beam at 9.375, and Zoey Hermel of West won the floor exercise at 9.550.
