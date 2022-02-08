The Free Press
MANKATO — Lani Schoper had 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and eight steals as Mankato West defeated Faribault 81-32 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Tuesday at the West gym.
Teresa Kiewiet had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Annika Younge had 19 points and five rebounds. Tucker Downs had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
West (15-5, 12-5 in Big Nine) plays Friday at Rochester John Marshall.
New Ulm Cathedral 43, Mankato Loyola 36: Sammy Kann had 11 points and seven assists in the nonconference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Gabby Bemmels added 12 points and three steals for Loyola (7-9).
Madelyn Gilles led Cathedral with 14 points.
Madelia 50, Immanuel Lutheran 43: Katherine DeVlaeminck scored 17 points to help Madelia win a nonconference game.
Victoria Hemmingsen added 12 points.
Gabi Radichel led Immanuel Lutheran with 13 points, and Rebekah Busch scored 10.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 81, Nicollet 53: Abbie Riederer scored 25 points to go with five assists and four steals and helped the Chargers win a nonconference home game.
Ella Schlei scored 19 points, and Kaylee Hunter had 13 points, eight assists and five steals. Mia Johnson had six rebounds.
MVL led 48-24 at halftime.
For Nicollet, Hayley Selby had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Marah Hulke had 13 points, three steals and two blocks.
Nicollet (13-10) plays at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Thursday. MVL (18-4) plays Sleepy Eye at home Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 60, Belle Plaine 48: Olivia Harazin scored 24 points, and Katelin Flack added 18 points as the Knights grabbed a nonconference win at Lake Crystal.
For Belle Plaine, Courtney Eppen scored 15 points, and Leah Lenz had 10 points.
LCWM (16-3) plays Martin County West at home Friday.
Maple River 67, United South Central 36: Claire McGregor and Lexi Thomas each scored 25 points as the Eagles won a Gopher Conference game at Wells.
Hannah Meyer led USC with nine points.
Maple River (14-6, 9-4) hosts Triton on Friday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 63, Medford 49: Sidney Schultz scored 22 points, and Sophie Stork had 20 points as the Panthers won a Gopher home game.
NRHEG led 27-25 at halftime. Faith Nielsen added 13 points.
NRHEG (16-7, 11-3) plays Blooming Prairie on Friday.
St. Peter 60, New Ulm 57: Rhyan Holmgren scored 26 points as the Saints won a Big South Conference game at New Ulm.
Annika Southworth had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Josie Wiebusch had six points and six assists.
For New Ulm, Brynn Nesvold and Brooklyn Lewis each scored 13 points.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 70, Faribault 44: Mekhi Collins scored 20 points as the Scarlets gained a Big Nine victory on the road.
Aidan Corbett added 17 points, while Louis Magers scored 12 and Cornell Ayers had 11.
Rochester Mayo 61, Mankato East 49: B.J. Omot had 20 points, three rebounds and three steals in the Cougars’ Big Nine loss at Rochester.
Puolrah Gong had seven points and six rebounds.
East (11-7, 8-6) hosts Faribault on Thursday.
Mankato Loyola 53, Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 50: Carter Zimmerman scored 27 points as the Crusaders won a Valley Conference game at Truman.
Lawson Godfrey added 13 points and four rebounds.
Loyola (15-4) plays St. Clair on Friday at Fitzgerald gym.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 72, Cleveland 43: Zack Wells had 10 points to lead a balanced Knights team in the Valley Conference win at Cleveland.
Ethan Anderson scored nine points, making three 3-pointers.
Carter Dylla led Cleveland with 13 points.
Madelia 79, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 66: Ja’Sean Glover led the Blackhawks with 44 points and 13 rebounds in a Valley Conference victory at Alden.
Blake Altenburg had 21 points and six assists, while Armando Zamora added eight assists and four steals. Madelia had 24 assists.
Madelia (9-8) plays Friday at Truman.
Montevideo 81, St James Area 52: Hayden Jones scored 22 points in the Saints’ nonconference road loss.
Alex Streseman scored 12 points, with three 3-pointers.
St. James Area (9-12) plays at New Ulm on Friday.
Maple River 74, United South Central 42: Will Sellers scored 21 points in the Eagles’ Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
Maple River led 42-18 at halftime.
Zach Herrmann had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Mason Schirmer had 10 points, five assists and five steals.
Maple River (17-3, 12-1) plays at Caledonia on Saturday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 69, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58: Landon Dimler scored 29 points as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a Gopher victory at Janesville.
Dimler was 18 of 20 at the free-throw line. Memphis James scored 16 points, and Cole Schlueter added 11 points.
JWP (11-7, 7-5) plays Friday at Randolph.
New Ulm 90, Belle Plaine 64: New Ulm made 15 3-pointers in a nonconference win at Belle Plaine.
Colton Benson had a team-high 28 points, with five 3-pointers. Charlie Osborne also made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. James Osborne contributed 20 points.
Skiing
Section 6 meet: Mankato West qualified three skiers for the state meet following the section meet at Buck Hill.
The West girls tied for second in the team competition but lost out on a state berth on the tiebreaker. Breck Carlson and Brynn Bohlke advanced to the state meet, as did Leo Demars in the boys race.
Mankato East’s Brenden Steinbach also qualified for the state meet, which will be held Tuesday at Giants Ridge.
