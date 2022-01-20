The Free Press
MANKATO — Lani Schoper made two free throws with one second remaining in regulation to force overtime, and Mankato West ended up defeating Rochester Century 60-54 in double overtime in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Thursday at the West gym.
Teresa Kiewiet led West with 26 points and four assists, and Annika Younge had six points and 16 rebounds. Schoper finished with 11 points and seven rebounds; she made 8 of 10 free throws.
West (11-3, 8-3 in Big Nine) hosts Red Wing on Saturday.
St. Clair 61, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 51: Brooklin Hinze scored 23 points as the Cyclones won a Valley Conference game at Lake Crystal.
Steph Cink added 17 points, and Kaylie Hinze scored 11.
For LCWM, Olivia Harazin scored 20 points, while Lilli Graupman had 13 points and Lauren Cooper had 11 points.
St. Clair (11-5, 9-1) plays at Waseca on Saturday
Nicollet 59, Mountain Lake Area 52: Hayley Selby had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Nicollet won a nonconference game on the road.
The game was tied at 24 at halftime. Marah Hulke added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders.
Brooke Naas led Mountain Lake Area with 22 points.
Nicollet (8-7) plays at Springfield on Friday.
Boys basketball
St. Clair 83, Madelia 50: St. Clair outscored Madelia 47-15 in the second half of the Valley Conference game at St. Clair.
For Madelia, JaSean Glover had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Blake Altenburg scored 13 points.
Madelia (3-4) hosts Spring Grove on Saturday.
Nicollet 58, Cleveland 51: Conner Martens scored 23 points in the Raiders’ Valley Conference home game.
Grant Bruns scored 12 points.
The Raiders (5-8) host Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain on Tuesday.
Sibley East 69, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 59, OT: Mason Meyer had 15 points, and Evan Brinkman scored 14 points as the Wolverines won the nonconference game.
Joe Ballalatak scored 11 points for Sibley East.
Wrestling
Owatonna 53, Mankato East 19: Nathan Drumm (195 pounds) and Wyatt Rodriguez (285) each won by fall in the Big Nine Conference loss at Owatonna. The Cougars had to give up 30 points on forfeits.
East’s Luke Scholtes (138) and Ben Glogowski (152) each won by decision.
Faribault 54, Mankato West 27: Robert Wicks (106), Anthony Enrico (175) and Joshua Allen (220) each won by fall in the Scarlets’ Big Nine loss at Faribault.
Brody Koberoski delivered a 4-3 decision at 145.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 48, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 32: Brady Murphy (106), Carson Petry (113), Lucas Morsching (145), Sam Carlson (220) and Keegan Kuball (285) each won by fall in the Grizzlies’ Gopher Conference loss at Waterville.
Gavin Krause (138) won a 9-3 decision.
Westfield 48, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 30: Ralph Roesler (195) and Ben Hagen (220) each won by fall in the Panthers’ loss at home.
Skiing
Minnetonka sweeps: Minnetonka scored 242 points to win the seven-team girls meet and 345 points to win the boys meet at Buck Hill Recreation Area.
In the girls meet, Mankato West’s Breck Carlson took second with a two-run combined time of 49.19, as the Scarlets finished sixth with 216 points. Brynn Bohlke placed 12th in 53.82.
Mankato East placed seventh at 164, led by Kira Neeb’s 29th-place finish in 57.89. Maddie Cooney placed 39th in 59.34.
West also placed sixth with 197 points in the boys meet, with Leo Demars taking sixth in 45.89 and Garrett Donkin placing 28th in 52.13.
East was seventh at 196 as Brenden Steinbach was 12th in 48.23 and Carson Stenzel was 27th in 51.86.
